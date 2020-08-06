'This is a matter of survival' - SA artists highlight their plight as they #LightSARed
Artists, events planners and performers laid bare their plight on Wednesday night during the #LightSARed protest.
The initiative by the Light SA Red movement aimed at getting the government to extend Covid-19 relief funding for the industry until artists, events organisers and restaurants are able to resume work.
They are also calling for recognition and support of non-profit organisations that are sustaining practitioners who work in technical production and live events.
Kevan Jones, executive director of the Southern African Communications Industry Association (Sacia) said the government has ignored their petitions for five months.
“We have been trying to engage the government and the department of arts & culture for five months. We were the first industry to be shut down under the lockdown restrictions and we will likely be the last to be allowed [to] return [to] full capacity. Despite this, we have not received any acknowledgment from government to date,” said Jones.
TV and radio host Lerato Kganyago, DJ Shimza and Thando Thabethe are some of the artists who spoke candidly about the affect of loss of income.
These are some of the stories shared during the online campaign:
Joblessness
As a supplier to the events industry and live performance, I stand with #LightSAred in trying to bring awareness to this vital sector who have been sorely neglected in the pandemic relief assistance. @LightsaredO pic.twitter.com/gshZkR7R1o— Lesley Wells (@LesleyWells61) August 5, 2020
"Our industry is suffering, to all the technicians, sound engineers, lighting technicians, security guards and everyone else in the events/hospitality industry, we're all in this together" ❤️ #LightSARed pic.twitter.com/rHOC2jsGp2— Arnold Kyotic Mdluli (@kyotic) August 5, 2020
Businesses that can open safely, should be allowed to do so. We need to fight the second, equally serious unemployment pandemic! #LightSAred @Wesgro @WesternCapeGov @CityofCT pic.twitter.com/cEKWdBvSQz— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) August 5, 2020
A call for government support
🚨 #LightSAred 🚨 #bringbacktheindustry NO HELP FROM THE GOVERNMENT pic.twitter.com/VALa2Z5Y7d— Black Motion (@black_motion) August 5, 2020
The @GovernmentZA has completely abandoned the SA Music industry. Whilst the piggies feed at the trough, let's all #LightSARed - the music industry wants to be there so you all can have a good time again. https://t.co/OTkbi4JCHJ— Ling Ling (@jonnieza) August 5, 2020
Tonight the events and hospitality industries are lighting SA Red & we need your help!— Lerato Seleka (@Fabladylira) August 5, 2020
Post on Social media and use the hashtag #LightSARed
Been without work or income since March and we need to now get noticed!
🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑 pic.twitter.com/v5dqBVZZC6
Impact on livelihoods
This is the first protest of it’s kind in our country. Tonight our industry stand united as #SouthAfrica is being lit up in red. We are fighting for survival. #LightSaRed pic.twitter.com/xjfqz9wBg4— DJ Ready D (@DJReadyD) August 5, 2020
We stand with the Events Industry in our country that is such an integral part of Travel and Tourism. #LightSAred so that all may realise the absolute dire needs of all the related sectors. @SportArtsCultur and @Tourism_gov_za we have to forge a new way forward that is inclusive. pic.twitter.com/b6NUjvfHP8— Youth Tourism South Africa (@YouthTourismSA) August 5, 2020
Impact on families
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!! Events = income for many bread winners across South Africa who have had to go without a source of income to fend for their families FOR FIVE MONTHS!!!...(thread)#lightsared pic.twitter.com/DXqpmewtW9— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) August 5, 2020
We pay Tax, we contribute ti the social welfare of this kountry . Kreators of doof doof.we help make people sane. We are the plug!If you have been to any event in SA please stand with us as we plead to our government for. Events industry is dying #LightSAred pic.twitter.com/1T29PmgPSE— Lucky_kilur (@Lucky_kilur) August 5, 2020
#LightSAred this is the colour of my space tonight ❤️ God we pray for all those in the industry servierly affected at these times .. please visit https://t.co/OICs0ir09c for more info ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/oYJfdOtXKH— SHEKHINAH (@shekhinahd) August 5, 2020
A dying industry
As our entertainment industry is dying a slow death 💀 we shall rise! #lightsarered pic.twitter.com/4ULrtG4WEC— #VWStrijdomParkBrokeMyCar (@djsnikaz) August 5, 2020
#lightsared #SaveOurIndustry pic.twitter.com/U64IN5mdId— E N O O | N A P A (@enoonapa) August 6, 2020