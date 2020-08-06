TshisaLIVE

'This is a matter of survival' - SA artists highlight their plight as they #LightSARed

06 August 2020 - 11:58 By Cebelihle Bhengu
SA under strain: Light SA Red was launched to shine a spotlight on the job losses due to Covid-19 and the enforced lockdown.
Image: Esa Alexander

Artists, events planners and performers laid bare their plight on Wednesday night during the #LightSARed protest.

The initiative by the Light SA Red movement aimed at getting the government to extend Covid-19 relief funding for the industry until artists, events organisers and restaurants are able to resume work.

They are also calling for recognition and support of non-profit organisations that are sustaining practitioners who work in technical production and live events.

Kevan Jones, executive director of the Southern African Communications Industry Association (Sacia) said the government has ignored their petitions for five months.

“We have been trying to engage the government and the department of arts & culture for five months. We were the first industry to be shut down under the lockdown restrictions and we will likely be the last to be allowed [to] return [to] full capacity. Despite this, we have not received any acknowledgment from government to date,” said Jones.

TV and radio host Lerato Kganyago, DJ Shimza and Thando Thabethe are some of the artists who spoke candidly about the affect of loss of income.

These are some of the stories shared during the online campaign:

Joblessness

A call for government support 

Impact on livelihoods

Impact on families 

A dying industry 

