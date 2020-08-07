Babalwa Mneno: I’m sure I’m racist from deep within

After a bit of introspection, model Babalwa Mneno says she has realised she lacks the empathy to sympathise with white people and believes she may be “racist from deep within”.

The socialite, who has become quite vocal about politics and socio-economic issues of late, took to Twitter to express how she has no remorse for the fact that she doesn't “feel” anything for white people when they are struck by disasters such as explosions or fires.

“I’m sure I’m racist from deep within, hey, or I just have the deepest hate for abelungu (white people), because why don’t I feel anything after their explosions, fires, etc. Andiva nix! (I feel nothing)”

Her tweets come after a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital of Beirut earlier this week, leaving at least 137 people dead and thousands injured.

The model reasoned that perhaps her lack of sympathy stemmed from the fact that she knew that the rest of the world would be their knight in shining armour, and rush to assist with funding and disaster relief efforts.

She added that the same urgency to help from the rest of the world is hardly ever present when Africa is struck by disasters.

“Maybe it’s because I know the rest of the world will come to their rescue via funds and aid, but crickets when Africa faces the same!," Babalwa said.