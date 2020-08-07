From love life to speaking her mind - what we learned about Rami Chuene in her tell-all interview

The bubbly and outspoken actress Rami Chuene let her fans into her life and career in a tell-all interview with MacG on Thursday.

These are five things we learnt from the interview:

TV and corporate gigs

Rami said the entertainment industry is bigger than TV. She said in some instances TV could be used as a “front” to advertise other hustles, such as hosting events for corporate companies. She said she hopes the current generation of artists will explore the industry more behind the scenes.

She said she was paid around R500,000 for a few days’ work for a corporate gig.

“The entertainment industry is big. It’s ridiculous,” she said.

Regarding the R500,00 gig she said “It wasn’t for one day. It was for a couple of days, four days or so, but there are still rehearsals as well. They pay well, they do pay well,."

Financial struggles

Rami said she's gone through a rough patch financially, and at one point considered selling her house. This was not because of a lack of work in the industry, but because of poor financial planning.

“There was a lot of debt we got into when I was married. Sometimes you say you will always be working, which was the case, but sometimes you tend to over-indulge and when you have to pay for stuff, you realise you're kind of lower than anticipated."

She warned: “When the banks give you credit, it's not your money. Stay away from debt.”

On being vocal and 'The Queen'

She said she never regrets speaking her mind, whether on social media or in the workplace.

“If you through my social media posts, you will see where we did good stuff I don't only complain, I also applaud. You need to be a balanced person with a sound mind and who knows what is right and what is wrong. Sometimes it works that you've said something, but sometimes it won't work.”

On exiting 'The Queen', she said she has no regrets about speaking her mind.