Here's why Mzansi thinks Jub Jub just clapped back at Kelly Khumalo
"It must be hard putting make-up on your two faces everyday," Jub Jub wrote in a floating Insta post.
Mzansi is neck deep in reality TV star Kelly Khumalo and her ex-boyfriend Jub Jub's history of issues after an very eventful week for both stars.
And fans are convinced that Jub Jub has just hit back after Kelly claimed on her reality show, which launched on Thursday that he allegedly never made an attempt to re-unite with their son.
Meanwhile, Jub Jub was stunned to silence on Uyajola 99's most recent episode after a man accused of cheating asked him where he got the audacity to confront cheaters when the whole country blue-ticked his situation with Kelly.
And as if right on que, Kelly opened up about the questions she has to field from her children about their fathers. The singer claimed Jub Jub never even tried to get back into their lives.
Kelly also went on to Twitter to repeat what she said... just in case people thought she would mince her words the second time around.
I cannot deny a man who’s never tried, so fuck off wena! https://t.co/PPAbSdtSKY— Life With Kelly Khumalo (@KellyKhumaloZA) August 6, 2020
Both Kelly and Jub Jub's shows made sure their fans knew where they stand with each other which made it easier for them to draw their own conclusions when the pair sent indirect jabs on social media.
While it was all pure speculation, Jub Jub's Instagram followers are convinced that the rapper-turned-TV host was referring to his baby mama with his latest stinging post. The post coincidentally went up straight after Kelly's tweet.
Jub Jub seems to be taking the whole issue with a pinch of salt, especially since he landed on the trends list.
Just check out his other Insta post where he asked why he was trending this time.