'Silence is dangerous'- Atandwa Kani calls out 'silent' South Africans

SA actor Atandwa Kani has warned about the dangers of being silent while experiencing corruption, mismanagement and oppression by governments around the world.

The US-based Black Panther star has never been shy to share his views on politics and social ills in both Southern Africa and America. He took to Twitter this week to say that America can make 2020 the greatest year ever if they vote correctly.

“Imagine turning the curse of 2020 around with a new, less arrogant, equipped, learned politician as president.”

He went on to slam US President Donald Trump, and said anyone who couldn't see the damage he was doing was a"dumb piece of plank, made out of s**t”.

Atandwa was called out for his comments, with one user claiming he had a foul mouth and spoke too much.

Atandwa turned the tables and said that too many South Africans stay silent when they need to raise their voices to bring about change.

“Wena uthe cwaka. The sad case of SA! Silence is dangerous, know that,” he warned.