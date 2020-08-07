'Silence is dangerous'- Atandwa Kani calls out 'silent' South Africans
SA actor Atandwa Kani has warned about the dangers of being silent while experiencing corruption, mismanagement and oppression by governments around the world.
The US-based Black Panther star has never been shy to share his views on politics and social ills in both Southern Africa and America. He took to Twitter this week to say that America can make 2020 the greatest year ever if they vote correctly.
“Imagine turning the curse of 2020 around with a new, less arrogant, equipped, learned politician as president.”
He went on to slam US President Donald Trump, and said anyone who couldn't see the damage he was doing was a"dumb piece of plank, made out of s**t”.
Atandwa was called out for his comments, with one user claiming he had a foul mouth and spoke too much.
Atandwa turned the tables and said that too many South Africans stay silent when they need to raise their voices to bring about change.
“Wena uthe cwaka. The sad case of SA! Silence is dangerous, know that,” he warned.
Wena uthe cwaka... the sad case of SATAFRIKA!! Silence is dangerous.. know that.. https://t.co/LWPkNBcXLq— Atandwa Kani (@AtandwaKani) August 5, 2020
He had earlier weighed in on a video reportedly showing anti-corruption protesters in Zimbabwe being beaten by police, asking what was going on and why regular citizens who seemed to have not done anything severe were being beaten.
He said there was no time for debate to end the reported crackdown in the country, and action needed to be taken.
“The fact that attempts to end these atrocities turns into a debate, reveals how much the devil lives, rent-free, in many of the hearts of these a**holes,” he said.
Taking to social media over the last two months, Atandwa has spoken out on racism in America and recounted an incident where he believed he was racially profiled.
He also slammed the behaviour in what he called “the Divided States of White America” and penned an open letter to racist white people.
“Dear white people: F*** your discomfort! F*** you and your entitlement (whether you understand it or not) ... F*** all of you who fight to be the owners of any land: you rogue, homeless, evil, inhuman, useless pieces of spiteful a**h****. Take offense! I dare you satan!” he tweeted.