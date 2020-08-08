Loyiso Bala celebrates acing his MBA: 'If I did it, and kicked butt, you can do it too'
With all that that’s going on in the world, people are still achieving their dreams out here.
Singer Loyiso Bala took to Instagram recently to celebrate completing his Master of Business Administration degree with distinction.
“Now I can finally say that it’s done! My results came in and I passed the MBA with distinction; both for my coursework and for my dissertation,” he wrote, alongside a screenshot of his results.
Now I can finally say that it’s done! My results came in and I passed the MBA with distinction; both for my coursework and for my dissertation. Although I’d like to save my thank You’s for graduation day, I hope that this post will inspire current and future MBA students who never had a formal corporate background, or who are from the creative industries, to believe in themselves and to never feel intimated to further their development. If I did it, and kicked butt, so can you.
Loyiso enrolled for an MBA at Henley Business School in Johannesburg in 2016. In an Instagram post at the time, he told fans that as much as he was entering uncharted waters, education is fundamental.
“I finally took the leap into the unknown as I headed back to school this week. Madiba once said that 'Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world'. Just gotta do it!”
The singer hopes to inspire other creatives, saying they shouldn’t limit themselves.
“I hope this post will inspire current and future MBA students who never had a formal corporate background, or who are from the creative industries, to believe in themselves and to never feel intimidated to further their development. If I did it, and kicked butt, so can you.”