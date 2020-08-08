TshisaLIVE

Loyiso Bala celebrates acing his MBA: 'If I did it, and kicked butt, you can do it too'

08 August 2020 - 14:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Loyiso with his wife Jennifer at Henley Business School in Johannesburg.
Loyiso with his wife Jennifer at Henley Business School in Johannesburg.
Image: Via Loyiso's Instagram

With all that that’s going on in the world, people are still achieving their dreams out here.

Singer Loyiso Bala took to Instagram recently to celebrate completing his Master of Business Administration degree with distinction.

“Now I can finally say that it’s done! My results came in and I passed the MBA with distinction; both for my coursework and for my dissertation,” he wrote, alongside a screenshot of his results.

Loyiso enrolled for an MBA at Henley Business School in Johannesburg in 2016. In an Instagram post at the time, he told fans that as much as he was entering uncharted waters, education is fundamental. 

“I finally took the leap into the unknown as I headed back to school this week. Madiba once said that 'Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world'. Just gotta do it!”

The singer hopes to inspire other creatives, saying they shouldn’t limit themselves.

“I hope this post will inspire current and future MBA students who never had a formal corporate background, or who are from the creative industries, to believe in themselves and to never feel intimidated to further their development. If I did it, and kicked butt, so can you.”

READ MORE

Loyiso Bala invited to Bill Gates Goalkeeper event in New York as a world influencer

Loyiso is heading to NYC to make a difference with Bill Gates.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Loyiso Bala gets dragged for saying he doesn’t judge Phelo for his sexuality

Tweeps claim he is 'hiding his homophobia behind religion'
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Loyiso Bala one step closer to MBA

Two decades ago, Loyiso Bala had to drop out of school to focus on his growing music career, but after graduating with a diploma in management he is ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. 'I won't be made a fool by Molemo' (Jub Jub) - Kelly Khumalo's reality show is ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode TshisaLIVE
  3. Master KG says no foul play in removal of 'Jerusalema' on YouTube TshisaLIVE
  4. TK Nciza shrugs off ‘fake’ Uyajola 99 for holding people against their will: ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Black Coffee hits back at claims his Yawa pop-up shop is selling fakes TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
X