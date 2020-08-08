Nyaniso Dzedze: 'Black Is King' speaks about the ancestors

Nyaniso Dzedze has opened up about the spiritual connections shown in Beyonce’s hit visual album Black is King, saying that often people living outside the African continent are looking for their “home”.

The star plays the lead role as Simba on Bey’s film and took to Instagram this week to touch on the lessons the project teaches.

“Black Is King speaks about the ancestors. Beyoncé says, 'The ancestors never left you’, and it’s true. She’s right,” Nyaniso explained.

He said that he often speaks to those outside the continent who are looking for their place in the world and longing for “home”.

“Sometimes I speak to people (and clients) who want to connect with their ancestors, but don’t know where to begin. This has been most prevalent when I’ve travelled and met black brothers and sisters from the diaspora, seeking home.”

He said he was blessed to have been taught his clan praise and the importance of his ancestors when young. “I walk with my ancestors daily, speaking their names.

“Speaking to my ancestors is speaking to spirit and guides. It is speaking to myself. It is access to God. It is a mirror to my realm of spirit. How much bigger it all is than little old me. There is also infinite waters of people, souls, spirit that gave birth to me. That I am made of.”

He said it may seem mythical but it is far from it.

“They are here, now, with us. Bring them back to your tongues, your thoughts. Direct access to Spirit. Your conscious source of power. That’s why ‘they’ll never take my power,’” he explained.