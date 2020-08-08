TshisaLIVE

Toya Delazy relives the pain of losing her grandmother: 'I’m still mourning'

08 August 2020 - 08:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Toya Delazy is still mourning the death of her grandmother, Irene Buthelezi, who died in March last year.
Image: Facebook/ Toya Delazy

Artist Toya Delazy has again opened up on Instagram about the loss of her grandma and how deeply it has affected her.

The star often takes the time to share her feelings on social media, and in a candid post recently told fans she's still mourning the loss of her late grandmother Princess Irene Buthelezi, the wife of IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Princess Irene died in March last year after “a long and difficult illness”.

“I’m still mourning, but this time I know the legacy I carry is of powerful women. I’m still mourning yet I remember that you still live within me. I’m still mourning. I’m still mourning yet I embrace the beauty of this life you gave me,” Toya said in a note to her grandmother.

Earlier this year the star told UK music publication The Voice that she found herself in a dark place after Princess Irene's death.

“I wrote Qhawe last year after devastatingly losing my grandma. Struggling with the loss of someone so special, I found myself in a dark place and at war with my own mind. Eventually, I realised that no cavalry is coming to save me — I needed to empower myself.”

Taking to social media shortly after her grandmother's death, Toya said she was heartbroken.

“Goodbye, grandma. I still don’t believe it yet. Your spirit is larger than life, I still feel it with me. I couldn’t write anything or say anything yesterday. I am comforted by the fact that when you could feel it, I gave you my time,” said the star.

