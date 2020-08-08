TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Euphonik and Black Coffee are living their best lives overseas

Euphonik even met the iconic 'salt bae'

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
08 August 2020 - 10:00
Euphonik has been living the island lifestyle.
Image: Euphonik's Instagram

While SA continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, besties DJ Black Coffee and Euphonik, aka Themba, are living their best lives overseas, even meeting the iconic salt bae.

The pair have been in Greece and on its island of Mykonos for a bit after resuming their world tours, and have been making us super jelly with their snaps.

Euphonik's Instagram has been filled with pics of him living that island life, including a video of the internet sensation Nusret “Salt Bae” Gökçe in action.

Themba performed alongside Black Coffee at the reopening of the popular venue Shellona in St Tropez on the French Riviera last month.

Since then, the pair have jetted across Europe performing and taking in the sights.

🇬🇷

La Dolce 🍉🍉🍉

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Euphonik said the tour was his last chance to salvage a bit of the year's party season.

He said life was definitely not back to normal, and described the safety protocols he and venues had to take during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The vibe is definitely not normal. You have to wear a mask everywhere you go, and you’re not allowed to enter shops without a mask. The parties are mostly open air events, and the staff are all wearing personal protective equipment.

“At the airport you have to sign an indemnity form which says you are fully aware of all the risks of Covid-19 before you fly. Because all the places are opening up and recovering, the budgets are far lower and not the same as usual,” he said.

DJ Euphonik on performing in Europe post Covid-19

"So coming to Europe, was me trying to salvage the bit of 2020 that I could ... Here we are able to move around, still under strict conditions, and ...
