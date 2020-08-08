WATCH | Euphonik and Black Coffee are living their best lives overseas

While SA continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, besties DJ Black Coffee and Euphonik, aka Themba, are living their best lives overseas, even meeting the iconic salt bae.

The pair have been in Greece and on its island of Mykonos for a bit after resuming their world tours, and have been making us super jelly with their snaps.

Euphonik's Instagram has been filled with pics of him living that island life, including a video of the internet sensation Nusret “Salt Bae” Gökçe in action.