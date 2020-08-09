Minnie Dlamini pens beautiful note for Nandi Madida - 'You’ve always been my Beyoncé'
Though we are still in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s refreshing to see the strong sisterly bond among women who encourage and give each other hope.
In a heartfelt Instagram post this week, actress Minnie Dlamini showed love for fellow artist Nandi Madida, penning a sweet note to Nandi who’s recently featured in Beyoncé's Black is King.
The post celebrated the achievements of the star in the last couple of weeks.
“I would like to celebrate this queen today, I am beaming with pride for the incredible journey you’re on,” said Minnie, posting a snap of Nandi.
Minnie said Nandi was someone she looked up to when she was growing up, considering her a big sister and her “Beyoncé”.
“You were always my Beyoncé and to see you in Black is King was such a full-circle moment. From little girls who would sing, dance and act and do pageants, to women who never stopped dreaming and inspiring. Halala Queen Nandi Halala. I love you sis' wam.”
Besides her international fame, Nandi has been winning locally.
She took home the Best Collaboration prize, alongside rapper KO, this week at the South African Music Awards.
Nandi took to Twitter to share her joy at the win.
“No guys! Wait! Is this even real? I worked with the beautiful, kind and iconic Beyoncé who picked me to be in her historical visual album and then I win a Sama. God and the ancestors are truly showing off! Thank you guys so much for your love! Thank you! I love you!” said Nandi.