Minnie Dlamini pens beautiful note for Nandi Madida - 'You’ve always been my Beyoncé'

Though we are still in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s refreshing to see the strong sisterly bond among women who encourage and give each other hope.

In a heartfelt Instagram post this week, actress Minnie Dlamini showed love for fellow artist Nandi Madida, penning a sweet note to Nandi who’s recently featured in Beyoncé's Black is King.

The post celebrated the achievements of the star in the last couple of weeks.

“I would like to celebrate this queen today, I am beaming with pride for the incredible journey you’re on,” said Minnie, posting a snap of Nandi.