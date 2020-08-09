Moonchild speaks out: HIV is no stigma! What kills you is the idea of people knowing

Musician Moonchild Sanelly has hit back at stigmas around HIV, suggesting that the fear of people knowing your status can be more dangerous than the condition.

Moonchild has always spoken openly about social issues, and responded to a social media report on Friday about the link between HIV and chronic neck pain.

“HIV is no stigma!” she declared.

She said what kills is the idea that people will know about your status, when in fact you have complete control of the narrative.

“What kills you is the idea of people knowing, when it’s so in their control. One should be able to disclose status and live openly," she said.