TshisaLIVE

Moonchild speaks out: HIV is no stigma! What kills you is the idea of people knowing

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
09 August 2020 - 11:00
Moonchild Sanelly wants to set the record straight.
Moonchild Sanelly wants to set the record straight.
Image: Instagram/ Moonchild

Musician Moonchild Sanelly has hit back at stigmas around HIV, suggesting that the fear of people knowing your status can be more dangerous than the condition.

Moonchild has always spoken openly about social issues, and responded to a social media report on Friday about the link between HIV and chronic neck pain.

“HIV is no stigma!” she declared.

She said what kills is the idea that people will know about your status, when in fact you have complete control of the narrative.

“What kills you is the idea of people knowing, when it’s so in their control. One should be able to disclose status and live openly," she said.

The Black Is King star took to Twitter earlier this year to ask if there was ever a time when people did not hide their HIV status.

When HIV landed, was there ever a time people didn’t hide their status? Like how we are with corona? Or will it be taboo in time?! Or because it’s not sex therefore people speak openly?

“I’m curious because if we spoke about our HIV status more, people would not be suffering in silence! A big part of your killer is your mindset, or am I wrong?”

She called for people to normalise owning their status and change the narrative for those who are too scared to come out and get help.

READ MORE

WATCH | Busiswa on meeting Beyoncé and life-changing 'Black is King' gig

When Queen Busiswa met Queen Bey, it sounds like a written in the stars type of vibe.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Here's where Moonchild Sanelly plans to 'hibernate' once lockdown is done

The fun and fearless musician reveals what she's been getting up to while housebound and shares stories and tips from her world travels
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Moonchild on relationships: I cry in private a lot but at face value I’m hard AF!

Moonchild cries a lot in private but at face value she's hard AF.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Moonchild Sanelly: When I was growing up, having a big bum was a problem

"Church ladies at Sunday school once commented about how I looked like I love boys. Imagine at Sunday school," she said.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I won't be made a fool by Molemo' (Jub Jub) - Kelly Khumalo's reality show is ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Euphonik and Black Coffee are living their best lives overseas TshisaLIVE
  4. 'You couldn’t cheat us on this one' -Maphorisa takes a dig at DJ Tira's Sama win TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's why Mzansi thinks Jub Jub just clapped back at Kelly Khumalo TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
X