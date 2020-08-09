Pearl Thusi weighs in on Instagram copying TikTok with new feature
Actress Pearl Thusi has weighed in on a decision by Instagram to release a TikTok “replacement”.
Recently, a new feature called “Instagram reels” was released on the social media site, allowing users to create 15-second videos with different options such as boomerang shots, superzoom, hands-free and layout.
It came as US President Trump issued an executive order on Thursday that could ban TikTok and WeChat from operating in the US if they are not sold by their Chinese-owned companies within 45 days.
According to Al Jazeera, Trump said he wants a mass removal of “untrusted” applications from American digital-networks, calling them “significant threats”.
Pearl, like many others, was intrigued by the developments and called the TikTok substitute “interesting”.
Tik tok might get banned in the USA & suddenly Facebook/instagram launches a replacement type version today... interesting.— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) August 6, 2020
The Queen Sono actress, who several months ago underwent a social media hiatus, has other stresses to worry about, after her image was used to advertise a scam on Facebook.
The scam used her photo to extort money from unsuspecting users, promising them “Facebook shoutouts”.
Pearl told fans the crowdfunding page is fake and warned against it.