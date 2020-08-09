Pearl Thusi weighs in on Instagram copying TikTok with new feature

Actress Pearl Thusi has weighed in on a decision by Instagram to release a TikTok “replacement”.

Recently, a new feature called “Instagram reels” was released on the social media site, allowing users to create 15-second videos with different options such as boomerang shots, superzoom, hands-free and layout.

It came as US President Trump issued an executive order on Thursday that could ban TikTok and WeChat from operating in the US if they are not sold by their Chinese-owned companies within 45 days.

According to Al Jazeera, Trump said he wants a mass removal of “untrusted” applications from American digital-networks, calling them “significant threats”.

Pearl, like many others, was intrigued by the developments and called the TikTok substitute “interesting”.