Priddy Ugly on family life: 'Learn your family tree and don’t be picking your roots'
Now more than ever, family can be our support through uncharted waters, and hip-hop sensation Priddy Ugly has told fans to hold their loved ones close.
The muso reminded fans on Instagram this week to cherish the moments they share with their family, sharing a picture of him and his wife with their daughter, Afrika Bonita Lerato Moloi.
“Learn your family tree and don’t be picking your roots. We are God's and it's written in the pigment we spew,” he wrote.
The star is big on showing his family love.
The artist recently shared his excitement in introducing baby Afrika to fans and celebrating her nine-month milestone.
“Happy nine months Princess. Witnessing her growth, joy and resilience has been so inspiring. She’s brought so much more meaning and purpose to life — a living miracle,” said Priddy.
Before becoming a family of three, Priddy and choreographer Bontle had to fight back at the haters through their 13-year relationship.
After bold assumptions were made back in June about her “financing Priddy Ugly's career”, Bontle took Twitter to slam the hate.
“I don’t care to address anything with anyone who has made any prior judgment on any subject matter, but especially personal to me, without context or some understanding on what it is being discussed."