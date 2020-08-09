TshisaLIVE

Priddy Ugly on family life: 'Learn your family tree and don’t be picking your roots'

09 August 2020 - 12:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Priddy Ugly opened up about love and family after the birth of his daughter, Afrika.
Priddy Ugly opened up about love and family after the birth of his daughter, Afrika.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Now more than ever, family can be our support through uncharted waters, and hip-hop sensation Priddy Ugly has told fans to hold their loved ones close.

The muso reminded fans on Instagram this week to cherish the moments they share with their family, sharing a picture of him and his wife with their daughter, Afrika Bonita Lerato Moloi.

“Learn your family tree and don’t be picking your roots. We are God's and it's written in the pigment we spew,” he wrote.

The star is big on showing his family love.

The artist recently shared his excitement in introducing baby Afrika to fans and celebrating her nine-month milestone.

“Happy nine months Princess. Witnessing her growth, joy and resilience has been so inspiring. She’s brought so much more meaning and purpose to life — a living miracle,” said Priddy.

Before becoming a family of three, Priddy and choreographer Bontle had to fight back at the haters through their 13-year relationship.

After bold assumptions were made back in June about her “financing Priddy Ugly's career”, Bontle took Twitter to slam the hate.

“I don’t care to address anything with anyone who has made any prior judgment on any subject matter, but especially personal to me, without context or some understanding on what it is being discussed."

Bontle Modiselle slams trolls targeting Priddy Ugly & their love!

"That exact unoriginal tweet has come up countless times, followed by the exact reaction and statements made on us."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly share first pics of their daughter

And her name is Afrika Bonita Lerato Moloi.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Bontle Modiselle opens up about suffering two miscarriages before Afrika's birth

Bontle Modiselle is loving every moment as a new mom after facing painful challenges.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I won't be made a fool by Molemo' (Jub Jub) - Kelly Khumalo's reality show is ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Euphonik and Black Coffee are living their best lives overseas TshisaLIVE
  4. 'You couldn’t cheat us on this one' -Maphorisa takes a dig at DJ Tira's Sama win TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's why Mzansi thinks Jub Jub just clapped back at Kelly Khumalo TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
X