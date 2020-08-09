Priddy Ugly on family life: 'Learn your family tree and don’t be picking your roots'

Now more than ever, family can be our support through uncharted waters, and hip-hop sensation Priddy Ugly has told fans to hold their loved ones close.

The muso reminded fans on Instagram this week to cherish the moments they share with their family, sharing a picture of him and his wife with their daughter, Afrika Bonita Lerato Moloi.

“Learn your family tree and don’t be picking your roots. We are God's and it's written in the pigment we spew,” he wrote.