'A devastating end of an era' - Tributes pour in for radio legend Bob Mabena

10 August 2020 - 18:30
Radio and TV veteran Bob Mabena died on Monday.
Mzansi is mourning the end of a powerhouse - radio legend Bob Mabena who died on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Heartbroken fans and industry colleagues of the beloved radio legend flooded social media with tributes for Bob after news of his death was confirmed.

People from all walks of life have shared fond memories of the impact Bob had on their lives through radio and personally.  

Fans and colleagues credited Bob with paving the way for young radio personalities and setting an incredibly high standard to follow. 

Veteran radio star Bob Mabena has died after suffering a cardiac arrest

The nation has been plunged into a state of mourning as his family asks for space to mourn
3 hours ago

DJ Sbu said he was glad to have been able to give Bob his flowers when he was still alive.

Rest in peace grootman. I gave you all your flowers while you were still here. Thank you for the inspiration. Condolences to your family, friends, colleagues and all your loved ones. Bob Mabena is the reason most of us got into entertainment. Love you always big bro,” Sbu wrote on Twitter.

“The end of the G-funk era. The mighty Jammer has fallen. My most heartfelt condolences to Bob Mabena’s family and those that had the pleasure of experiencing the incredible being he was ..." said Candice Modiselle.

Here are some of the tributes:

