'A devastating end of an era' - Tributes pour in for radio legend Bob Mabena
Mzansi is mourning the end of a powerhouse - radio legend Bob Mabena who died on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Heartbroken fans and industry colleagues of the beloved radio legend flooded social media with tributes for Bob after news of his death was confirmed.
People from all walks of life have shared fond memories of the impact Bob had on their lives through radio and personally.
Fans and colleagues credited Bob with paving the way for young radio personalities and setting an incredibly high standard to follow.
DJ Sbu said he was glad to have been able to give Bob his flowers when he was still alive.
“Rest in peace grootman. I gave you all your flowers while you were still here. Thank you for the inspiration. Condolences to your family, friends, colleagues and all your loved ones. Bob Mabena is the reason most of us got into entertainment. Love you always big bro,” Sbu wrote on Twitter.
“The end of the G-funk era. The mighty Jammer has fallen. My most heartfelt condolences to Bob Mabena’s family and those that had the pleasure of experiencing the incredible being he was ..." said Candice Modiselle.
Here are some of the tributes:
As soon as we thought this year couldn’t get any worse... Bob Mabena passed away 💔 #RIP Mr Mabena.— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) August 10, 2020
Rest In Peace uncle BOB MABENA 🙏🏽😪 pic.twitter.com/JHj4c0lVZL— Chymamusique (@Chymamusique) August 10, 2020
The end of the G-funk era. The mighty Jammer has fallen💔 My most heartfelt condolences to Bob Mabena’s family and those that had the pleasure of experiencing the incredible being he was... #RIPBobMabena 🕊✨— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) August 10, 2020
Rest in peace grootman. I gave you all your flowers while you were still here. Thank you for the inspiration. Condolences to your family, friends , collegues and all your loved ones. Bob Mabena is the reason why most of us got into entertainment. Love you always big bro 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/X2TlCG5e2M— #MPAMBANE (@djsbu) August 10, 2020
Rest in peace uncle Bob Mabena.... I'm so shocked pic.twitter.com/RdSN59S2yp— Millicent _Makhado (@millicentmakhad) August 10, 2020
We lost a legend today.— kid Fonque (@KidFonque) August 10, 2020
Radio won’t be the same.
Rest In Power Bob Mabena 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mDdlWl7aTM
Devastated to hear of the passing of radio legend Bob Mabena 💔— Katy Katopodis (@KatyKatopodis) August 10, 2020
A true radio & broadcasting legend who leaves an amazing legacy. So privileged to have worked with him over the years. #RIP dearest Bob.
Gone far too soon 😢
Damm Rest In Peace to the legend Bob Mabena 💔 2020 ke msunu ‼️Bob was one of the first radio Djs I heard pushing the hip hop movement 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Iy5mjdrrav— 16 (@L_Tido) August 10, 2020
Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Mabena, a broadcasting legend that I will miss dearly.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with him family, friends and the @Powerfm987 team. We mourn his loss with you.#RIPBobMabena pic.twitter.com/kYezNPoBSU