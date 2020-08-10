'A devastating end of an era' - Tributes pour in for radio legend Bob Mabena

Mzansi is mourning the end of a powerhouse - radio legend Bob Mabena who died on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Heartbroken fans and industry colleagues of the beloved radio legend flooded social media with tributes for Bob after news of his death was confirmed.

People from all walks of life have shared fond memories of the impact Bob had on their lives through radio and personally.

Fans and colleagues credited Bob with paving the way for young radio personalities and setting an incredibly high standard to follow.