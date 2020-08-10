Arabic Piano’s DJ Sbahle: It's very hard to be a female and want to be recognised as a DJ

As the country honours the strong women who have changed our nation, Arabic Piano star DJ Sbahle has told TshisaLIVE that the DJ industry has some way to go in breaking stereotypes.

Sbahle and J-Killer are one of the most exciting amapiano acts in the country, and the first male-female group in the genre.

And while her name is now on everyone’s lips, Sbahle reflected on a time when breaking into the industry as a female DJ seemed like an impossible task.

“It is very hard to be born a female and want to be recognised as a young female DJ in SA. The bigger picture is to grow and survive. I want afro pop singers to start saying, ‘Thank you, Miss DJ, for playing my song’.

“In this industry, It's either you are confused by being a s**t or a prostitute because of the genre. Well, I am changing that perception.”

She revealed that she was approached to have sex in exchange for favours, but said she stood her ground.

“I am grateful that I was tested and prosecuted by so many guys in the industry, let alone asked for sex as favours, but am glad I stood my ground and to my values and not allow such. I am still going to grow and have a future ahead. I can't risk such.

“I hope some young girls out there have the strength to say no and wait for their time too. It will surely come.”

Sbahle said the country has a long way to go.

“People look at me and think because I like looking sexy that's what I am. How I look is my image as an artist and my freedom to be who I want to be. Our country has a long way to go before accepting it's not always how you dress that symbolises your character. Don't judge my looks, rather judge my character and it won't disappoint.”

She added that it is up to the current crop of female DJs to make a difference.

“It is a hard, long road that needs female DJs to work twice as [hard as] men. Given time, we will win this. I believe there is a lot of gender-based violence in our industry and one has to grow some guts to survive. At the end we are all talented individuals who want to make people happy.

“Sometimes I just want to go on a gig, get on that stage and then hit home and lock myself away, but I am born for this and I have to be in the midst.”