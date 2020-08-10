Benjamin Dube lambastes Zim government: Serve your people, don’t prey on them

Veteran gospel star Benjamin Dube has joined the chorus of outrage at the reported crackdown on anti-corruption protests in Zimbabwe, urging the nation’s government to stop preying on their citizens.

Zimbabwe made headlines across the globe last week amid reports that citizens face arrest for protesting against alleged corruption in the government.

According to Al Jazeera, among those arrested was award-winning author Tsitsi Dangarembga, who was later released on bail.

While social media users flooded timelines with reaction to the reports and started petitions to try bring awareness to the issue, Benjamin took to Twitter to address the Zimbabwean government.

“Zimbabwe government: serve your people not prey on them,” he said, adding that he was praying for the country.