Remembering Bob Mabena's life in 20 pictures

Bob captured Mzansi's heart ever since he took over the coveted Radio Bop afternoon drive show in 1989 at the age of 19.

He went on to work at Metro FM, Kaya FM, Highveld Stereo and at the time of his death at POWER 98.7.

The legendary broadcaster also hosted several major TV shows, including On the Beat, Surf Pick a Box and the popular Studio Mix.

Last year he and Melanie Bala co-presented the SA Music Awards and took fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Besides his work on TV and radio, Bob filled dance floors with his music, lit up the red carpet at events and shared wisdom as a motivational speaker.

Here's a look back at Bob Mabena's life in the spotlight: