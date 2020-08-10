TshisaLIVE

Sibusisiwe Jili on overcoming struggles: Don't change the goal, change the plan

10 August 2020 - 16:00
'The Queen' actress Sibusisiwe Jili says her mother's love and support paved the way for her success.
'The Queen' actress Sibusisiwe Jili says her mother's love and support paved the way for her success.
Image: Sibusisiwe Jili/Instagram

The Queen star Sibusisiwe Jili has paid tribute to her mother, calling her the biggest role model who taught her not to give up on her goals.

Sibusisiwe, who plays the role of Georgina on the hit soapie, told TshisaLIVE that her mom helped her deal with struggles, advising her to change the plan but not the goal.

“My mom taught me not to give up when I’m faced with a problem. She says only you know your goals, if your plan changes then go ahead and change the plan but never change the goal.”

Sibusisiwe said dedication would also separate people who are in it for the fame and those who are in it for the art.

She said another way she deals with the difficult times is to meditate.

“I’m a person who meditates a lot because I don’t live with my family, they are in KZN and I live in Johannesburg. I communicate with my mom a lot on the phone and sometimes when the heart is heavy you need something to encourage you.”

Sibusisiwe said meditation and yoga remind her of the peace that she left at home.

“Life gets blurry with everything that happens around us and people that we meet and we think that maybe I should change the goal - no honey, change the plan but not the goal,” she said.

READ MORE

‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode

Not the Fergusons just killing Kea off like she was an extra? Whew chile!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

SNAPS | 10 SA celebrities who joined the #ChallengeAccepted trend

'Idols SA' judge Somizi transformed into drag to show his support for the trend
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Sello Maake-Ncube told Kuli Roberts her acting is 'too stiff'

"You don't call a person out of the blue and just unsettle them further but that's Joburg for you. The cruelty? We take it all the time."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Euphonik and Black Coffee are living their best lives overseas TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I won't be made a fool by Molemo' (Jub Jub) - Kelly Khumalo's reality show is ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode TshisaLIVE
  4. Loyiso Bala celebrates acing his MBA: 'If I did it, and kicked butt, you can do ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'You couldn’t cheat us on this one' -Maphorisa takes a dig at DJ Tira's Sama win TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"No tears for trash": Ceramics as a response to gender-based violence
"This is an extension of who I am": Woman film director changing the narrative
X