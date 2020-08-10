Sibusisiwe Jili on overcoming struggles: Don't change the goal, change the plan

The Queen star Sibusisiwe Jili has paid tribute to her mother, calling her the biggest role model who taught her not to give up on her goals.

Sibusisiwe, who plays the role of Georgina on the hit soapie, told TshisaLIVE that her mom helped her deal with struggles, advising her to change the plan but not the goal.

“My mom taught me not to give up when I’m faced with a problem. She says only you know your goals, if your plan changes then go ahead and change the plan but never change the goal.”

Sibusisiwe said dedication would also separate people who are in it for the fame and those who are in it for the art.

She said another way she deals with the difficult times is to meditate.

“I’m a person who meditates a lot because I don’t live with my family, they are in KZN and I live in Johannesburg. I communicate with my mom a lot on the phone and sometimes when the heart is heavy you need something to encourage you.”

Sibusisiwe said meditation and yoga remind her of the peace that she left at home.

“Life gets blurry with everything that happens around us and people that we meet and we think that maybe I should change the goal - no honey, change the plan but not the goal,” she said.