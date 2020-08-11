TshisaLIVE

Bob Mabena was still mourning the loss of his grandmother at the time of his death

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
11 August 2020
Bob Mabena lost his grandmother just two months ago.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Vathiswa Ruselo

Just weeks before his own death, veteran radio and TV personality Bob Mabena shared his heartbreak over losing his grandmother to Covid-19.

The star, who was best known for hosting several major radio and TV shows, died on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

News of his death sent shock waves across SA, with many sharing their messages of tribute and condolences to the star on social media.

In June, the star took to Twitter to pay tribute to his grandmother who raised him after his parents' deaths when he was 11-years-old.

Sharing his condolences with a follower who had lost his mother, Bob recounted how his grandmother had contracted Covid-19 while she was being treated in hospital for a lung infection.

He said within three days she had died.

“The hospitals aren’t ready,” he added.

Bob said the burial protocols were difficult and brought home the reality of the disease.

The SA Cemeteries Association (Saca) released guidelines in March outlining how to bury or cremate someone who has died of Covid-19. The guidelines were released in  preparation for “mass burials and cremation of Covid-19 victims”.

Saca said: “In anticipation of the increase in the death rate, municipalities are recommended to put plans in place if this has not already been done.

“Ideally, remains should be cremated, as advised by health authorities locally and internationally. However, this may pose a challenge as SA has very few crematorium facilities.”

It recommended that municipalities identify land that can be used if deaths overwhelm the capacity of cemeteries, and “bodies should be buried in clearly marked individual graves”.

Lockdown rules prohibit more than 50 people attending a funeral, and all night vigils.

