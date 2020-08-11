Bob Mabena was still mourning the loss of his grandmother at the time of his death

Just weeks before his own death, veteran radio and TV personality Bob Mabena shared his heartbreak over losing his grandmother to Covid-19.

The star, who was best known for hosting several major radio and TV shows, died on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

News of his death sent shock waves across SA, with many sharing their messages of tribute and condolences to the star on social media.

In June, the star took to Twitter to pay tribute to his grandmother who raised him after his parents' deaths when he was 11-years-old.

Sharing his condolences with a follower who had lost his mother, Bob recounted how his grandmother had contracted Covid-19 while she was being treated in hospital for a lung infection.

He said within three days she had died.

“The hospitals aren’t ready,” he added.