Editors' forum expresses condolences to Bob Mabena's family

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) on Tuesday expressed deep sadness about the death of veteran radio personality Bob Mabena on Monday.

Mabena was radio station Power 98.7's breakfast show host. According to the radio station, he died from cardiac arrest. He was 51.

Sanef said Mabena started his career at Radio Bop. He also worked in radio stations such as Metro FM, Kaya FM and Highveld Stereo.

It said barely two weeks ago, Mabena released a 12-track compilation album in honour of his long career.

"Sanef extends condolences to his family, friends and multitude of fans," it said.

TimesLIVE