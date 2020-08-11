IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans want to know what game Buhle is playing!
Gomora has been serving drama on all fronts in one scene after the other, but the one thing that really has viewers in a tizz is the brewing love triangle between Buhle and best friends Ntokozo and Teddy.
Fans of the popular telenovela are being kept awake at night by a potential situation they see eventually playing out when Buhle's vague game will present itself as a stumbling block for Ntokozo and Teddy. They believe Buhle is stringing Teddy along to make Ntokozo jealous.
All that would be good and well if Ntokozo and Teddy weren't ride or die best friends, and for that reason Gomora viewers are totally touched.
“High school days, when boys are getting along, there is always that hot chick ready to mess it up. I swear girls don't like peace. I don't like this game Buhle is playing. She better leave my boys alone, please,” one tweep said.
Nobody wants to see Ntokozo and Teddy “break up” over a girl, but fans are afraid it is inevitable, even though they hope for a plot twist in another direction.
Check out their reactions below.
Buhle is going to destroy Teddy's heart...mara girls can be trash...use innocent guys and discard them like trash when they are done...#Gomora#gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/mUnJgh8f4w— ☣Shady☣ (@ShadyDuki) August 10, 2020
What game is Buhle playing because Teddy is falling for her #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/zdTvTDtqri— Disemelo Mokoena (@Leoatle3) August 10, 2020
#gomoramzansi teddy it ends in tears https://t.co/utXW5XafUW— Ekho Kewana (@ekhokewana_) August 10, 2020
What Buhle doing to both Teddy and Ntokozo it's going to end in tears #Gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/FK9xuRt14S— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) August 10, 2020
Why is this gierl doing this to Teddy maar....haiii...#gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/2XzEFss05v— Letebele le mona la Masite 🇱🇸🏁🌍 (@NtateFoko) August 10, 2020
Teddy bathong I hope buhle is not using Teddy to make ntokozo jealous. I'll be mad🤞🏽🤞🏽.#gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/LbHcVixnA1— Ikgopoleng (@ikgopomash0308) August 10, 2020
Teddy and Buhle ❤️❤️😘😘😍😍❤️❤️#GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/Cq2rQZ8wU3— @MpLesesa♥️ (@Mellow162) August 10, 2020
Teddy shame oh father God, I'm sure some his body parts just loosened up, some stood still and some just nje... I really wish Buhle was feeling as his feeling shame ☺️🥺🥺🥺but I think his misreading everything. #Gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/O2YlSjYjZ0— Lusanda Somdaka (@LusandaSomdaka) August 10, 2020
Mxm Buhle... Why is she using teddy tho smh #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/ouWkJQzljs— Ey (@EyEy75553084) August 10, 2020