TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans want to know what game Buhle is playing!

11 August 2020 - 18:00
Fans of 'Gomora' can already sense there's a love triangle on the way between Teddy, Buhle and Ntokozo.
Fans of 'Gomora' can already sense there's a love triangle on the way between Teddy, Buhle and Ntokozo.
Image: Instagram/Sicelo Buthelezi x Instagram/Ama Qamata x Instagram/ Ntobeko Shishi via the real brino

Gomora has been serving drama on all fronts in one scene after the other, but the one thing that really has viewers in a tizz is the brewing love triangle between Buhle and best friends Ntokozo and Teddy.

Fans of the popular telenovela are being kept awake at night by a potential situation they see eventually playing out when Buhle's vague game will present itself as a stumbling block for Ntokozo and Teddy. They believe Buhle is stringing Teddy along to make Ntokozo jealous.

All that would be good and well if Ntokozo and Teddy weren't ride or die best friends, and for that reason Gomora viewers are totally touched.

High school days, when boys are getting along, there is always that hot chick ready to mess it up. I swear girls don't like peace. I don't like this game Buhle is playing. She better leave my boys alone, please,” one tweep said.

Nobody wants to see Ntokozo and Teddy “break up” over a girl, but fans are afraid it is inevitable, even though they hope for a plot twist in another direction.

Check out their reactions below.

