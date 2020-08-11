Nasty C shrugs off claims he rushed his album release because of A-Reece

Nasty C has dismissed suggestions that the release of his upcoming album, Zulu Man With Some Power, was pushed forward after his “rival” A-Reece dropped a teaser for his own upcoming project.

Nasty C announced the release date for his album last Thursday, giving local and international media a taste of what is to come in a recent online listening session.

The album, set for release on August 28, could be on a collision course with A-Reece's release, and fans flooded social media to weigh in on a possible showdown.

Nasty C told TshisaLIVE he was not fazed by what people were saying online.

“I didn't even know he dropped that (teaser). I didn't know. I am not out here keeping tabs on other artists. But I know social media is like that. They are bored at home at the moment and nothing is going on in their lives, so they just want to see something happen.

“They just want to be entertained, but I am not worried about that kind of stuff. Each to his own, say what you want, I don't care really.”

The album artwork shows Nasty wearing traditional Zulu regalia, and the muso said there are several African influences on the project.

“There are a whole lot of African elements. There is a song I wrote for my father that is quite touching and special. I would say this album is, like, African seasoned.”

The star, who recently signed to Def Jam Recordings, said fans can look forward to a mixture of sounds on the album, and even a song performed entirely in Zulu.

“People have heard me rap in vernac before, but I have an entire verse in Zulu on this album. I was in LA for a month working with producer NO I.D. One random day, I decided to do a verse in Zulu. I think I started it out in Zulu and I just ran with it for the whole verse.”

The album is now available to pre-save on streaming services.