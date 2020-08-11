Pearl Thusi hits back: 'Wow, some of y’all really obsessed with me'

Media personality Pearl Thusi thinks Mzansi Twitter is “obsessed” with her and she finds it very entertaining.

Pearl ended up trending over the weekend when tweeps accused her of trying to dim comedian Mpho Popps' light.

In what Pearl has since claimed is part of an inside joke between the pair, Pearl bragged about her achievement on Mpho's Instagram post when he was sharing his joy at a monumental moment happening in his career.

“This weekend is monumental for me, my old work and my new work will be showing back to back on Mzansi Magic,” a proud Mpho said on Instagram.

Pearl commented: “I once had two films across each other at a film festival in Los Angeles and I had to choose one. It was so stressful. I feel your pain.”