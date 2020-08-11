Pearl Thusi hits back: 'Wow, some of y’all really obsessed with me'
Pearl was responding to tweeps that dragged her for “dimming” Mpho Popps’ spotlight over the weekend.
Media personality Pearl Thusi thinks Mzansi Twitter is “obsessed” with her and she finds it very entertaining.
Pearl ended up trending over the weekend when tweeps accused her of trying to dim comedian Mpho Popps' light.
In what Pearl has since claimed is part of an inside joke between the pair, Pearl bragged about her achievement on Mpho's Instagram post when he was sharing his joy at a monumental moment happening in his career.
“This weekend is monumental for me, my old work and my new work will be showing back to back on Mzansi Magic,” a proud Mpho said on Instagram.
Pearl commented: “I once had two films across each other at a film festival in Los Angeles and I had to choose one. It was so stressful. I feel your pain.”
Pearl Thusi should’ve just congratulated Mpho Pops on coming a long way... instead she’s telling us about stress she had in LA 😫 pic.twitter.com/VsHm3sy6UG— 𝑴 𝑮 𝑼 𝑳 𝑼 𝑲 𝑼 𝑫 𝑼 🎲 (@Mgulukudu_) August 8, 2020
Twitter didn't think that comment was necessary or funny at all.
Pearl had already been trending nearly the whole week for one thing after the other, including the colourism debate sparked by her “rebellious” Brown Skin Girl picture caption, fighting for Zimbabwe's human rights and looking like DJ Zinhle's clone.
But Pearl wasn't phased and she laughed off the “obsession” tweeps seem to have with her.
“Wow some of y’all really obsessed with me. It’s so entertaining. That time y’all don’t even know my relationship and our private jokes sometimes don’t read well on Twitter also,” she said.
Wow some of y’all really obsessed with me.— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) August 8, 2020
It’s so entertaining. 😂
That time y’all don’t even know my relationship and our private jokes sometimes don’t read well on twitter also 😂😂😂😂😂