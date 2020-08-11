'The Jammer, you lived life and wrote your history': Celebs pay tribute to Bob Mabena

Messages of condolence from some of SA's celebs have been pouring in after the death of veteran radio personality Bob Mabena.

Affectionately known as Uncle Bob, the 51-year-old died on Monday from cardiac arrest.

“It is with deep grief and pain that we announce that POWER 98.7 Breakfast Host, Mr Bob Mabena passed away this afternoon, Monday 10 August 2020, from cardiac arrest,” read a statement confirming his death.

His death came just a few weeks after the death of his grandmother, who succumbed to Covid-19.

Mabena has been hailed as an icon and legend of broadcasting, after 31 years in the industry.

He has worked at radio stations such as Metro FM, Highveld Stereo and Kaya FM.

Most recently he was working as the breakfast show host at Power 98.7, where he was also the station manager.

On social media, celeb and industry professionals paid tribute to Bob and also shared some of their fond memories of him.

Legendary DJ, Oscar 'Oskido' Mdlongwa said that Mabena's passing death had left him with a heavy heart, while DJ Fresh said he was hurt by the news.

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa also sent his condolences, saying the industry has lost a giant.

“Bob Mabena wove a remarkable thread across the tapestry of the SA media landscape. He was a giant who left an indelible mark in music, arts and broadcasting.”