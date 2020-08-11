'The Jammer, you lived life and wrote your history': Celebs pay tribute to Bob Mabena
Messages of condolence from some of SA's celebs have been pouring in after the death of veteran radio personality Bob Mabena.
Affectionately known as Uncle Bob, the 51-year-old died on Monday from cardiac arrest.
“It is with deep grief and pain that we announce that POWER 98.7 Breakfast Host, Mr Bob Mabena passed away this afternoon, Monday 10 August 2020, from cardiac arrest,” read a statement confirming his death.
His death came just a few weeks after the death of his grandmother, who succumbed to Covid-19.
Mabena has been hailed as an icon and legend of broadcasting, after 31 years in the industry.
He has worked at radio stations such as Metro FM, Highveld Stereo and Kaya FM.
Most recently he was working as the breakfast show host at Power 98.7, where he was also the station manager.
On social media, celeb and industry professionals paid tribute to Bob and also shared some of their fond memories of him.
Legendary DJ, Oscar 'Oskido' Mdlongwa said that Mabena's passing death had left him with a heavy heart, while DJ Fresh said he was hurt by the news.
Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa also sent his condolences, saying the industry has lost a giant.
“Bob Mabena wove a remarkable thread across the tapestry of the SA media landscape. He was a giant who left an indelible mark in music, arts and broadcasting.”
I carry news of Bob Mabena’s passing with a heavy heart. The Jammer, you lived life & wrote your history. I remember Gumba Bash at MEDUNSA, when you & Dr Khumalo brought the house down with “Get Funky” hit! Lala ngoxolo. So hlala sikukhumbola 💔 pic.twitter.com/M14tirq8h3— LegendLive (@OskidoIBelieve) August 10, 2020
Thanks for making radio effortless! For being patient with this kid, when he so badly wanted to join U @ Radio Metro, & kept giving you demos 🙈 For the texts of encouragement when I started at YFM! For welcoming me to TV with open arms & zero attitude! IT HURTS 💔 #RIPBobMabena pic.twitter.com/sufzRIgBEJ— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) August 10, 2020
Radio is silenced! This man for me is radio!!! Thank you for the lessons! Thank you for the dream! BOB MABENA! AN ERA 🙏🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/LFYQHgy7kL— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) August 10, 2020
Bra Bob, you epitomised an elementary truth of radio that seems easy only because you were so GOOD you made it seem effortless: be someone your listeners want to hang out with. Your passion made us follow you to every platform. Thank you for 30 years of funk ❤ 🥺#RIPBobMabena pic.twitter.com/GjHItk60Yr— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) August 10, 2020
You hired me as co host of afternoon drive @kayafm95dot9 in 1999. I was final year student & an intern at a news agency. No radio experience. You said "you are the future." You opened THAT first door. Your faith in me was a seed. I can't believe you have left us. #RIPBobMabena— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) August 10, 2020
It's the G-Funk— Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) August 10, 2020
A whole new era
Brought to light by the Daft punk crew
So paa the Gin and Juice
As we deliver
Bass and the groove
Cats, the old and the new put together
Do you like it, do you like it, do you like it?
Chickidy check check check check check... #RIPBobMabena pic.twitter.com/zhSUrveAVS
Gobsmacked and saddened by the news of Bob Mabena’s untimely passing. Another talent loss for our country. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans #RipBobMabena💐 pic.twitter.com/AI5aFUutes— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) August 10, 2020
Hard to believe. You did radio with passion and joy. Pure radio talent. A Star. You set the bar, showed how it’s done. You defined & shaped it for years to come. You loved it & it loved you back like crazy. A radio legend has fallen.— Azania (@Azania_) August 10, 2020
Moya wa hao o robale ka khotso #RIPBobMabena
This comes as such a shock. My deepest condolences to @mabena_bob’s family, especially his children. #RIPBobMabena . We have lost a legendary South African radio personality. 🕯 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/r8UoohdDeA— First African Barbie Role Model🌺 (@Miss_LIRA) August 10, 2020
Deeply heartbreaking and saddened to learn of the passing of radio legend Bob Mabena. My condolences to his family, colleagues and listeners. #RIPBobMabena pic.twitter.com/8VXkgMYg3p— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) August 10, 2020
What a tragic loss💔🥺. Andizazi noba ndingathini. My heart goes out to Eucharist, his children, the Mabena family at large, and to everybody at Power😭💔. #RipBobMabena pic.twitter.com/AyGyKKDbeR— Thembisa Nxumalo (@tembisa) August 10, 2020
Still in shock and disbelief that my friend, brother and fellow @Masandawana @mabena_bob is no more. Let us keep his family and loved ones in our prayers. #RipBobMabena 💔 #ForeverYellow pic.twitter.com/ZJADEaMPDg— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) August 10, 2020
Truly shattered at the news of the untimely passing of Bra #BobMabena. SA radio will never be the same. Going to speak at his shows, we always knew that he was a truly objective radio host, even at a time when most radio was dominated by ANC & status quo stooges! #RIPBobMabena 💔 pic.twitter.com/IvzNg67y6Y— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) August 10, 2020
His exceptional talent and voice of reason and insight reached millions of South Africans in their homes, workplaces and vehicles. It is very sad that such an iconic and household voice has gone silent. May his soul rest in peace. #RIPBobMabena— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 10, 2020