WATCH | 3 heartfelt moments between Bob Mabena & Skhumba giving fans the feels

As the country mourns the death of radio legend Bob Mabena, the one thing fans know for sure is that they are going to miss his voice and contagious laughter on the airwaves.

Bob died on Monday, aged 51, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

With an impressive career that spanned more than three decades, many fans on Twitter immediately went down memory lane, specifically remembering his unforgettable moments with his Kaya FM team. Together with comedian Skhumba, Kuli Roberts and the rest of the team, Bob formed part of many people's morning routines.

The radio veteran's fans praised him for being a leader and for the chance he gave Skhumba on the show. Under his mentorship, Skhumba has gained a loyal radio fan base.

Fans have been worried about how Skhumba is coping with Bob's death after the comedian took to Twitter to express his heartbreak.

"I've lost a real life hero," Skhumba said.