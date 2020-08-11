TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 3 heartfelt moments between Bob Mabena & Skhumba giving fans the feels

11 August 2020 - 14:00
Bob Mabena has been praised for promoting the radio skills of comedian Skhumba on Kaya FM.
Bob Mabena has been praised for promoting the radio skills of comedian Skhumba on Kaya FM.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Vathiswa Ruselo

As the country mourns the death of radio legend Bob Mabena, the one thing fans know for sure is that they are going to miss his voice and contagious laughter on the airwaves. 

Bob died on Monday, aged 51, after suffering a cardiac arrest. 

With an impressive career that spanned more than three decades, many fans on Twitter immediately went down memory lane, specifically remembering his unforgettable moments with his Kaya FM team. Together with comedian Skhumba, Kuli Roberts and the rest of the team, Bob formed part of many people's morning routines.

The radio veteran's fans praised him for being a leader and for the chance he gave Skhumba on the show. Under his mentorship, Skhumba has gained a loyal radio fan base.

Fans have been worried about how Skhumba is coping with Bob's death after the comedian took to Twitter to express his heartbreak.

"I've lost a real life hero," Skhumba said.

Many of Bob's fans shared how heartbroken they were about never hearing his laughter again.

However, they take comfort in the fact that, thanks to Skhumba and the many comic moments they shared on the show, they have a healthy archive of videos to look back on in remembrance of the fallen radio legend.

Here are some moments the team shared on air.

'A devastating end of an era' - Tributes pour in for radio legend Bob Mabena

"Bob Mabena is the reason why most of us got into entertainment. Love you always big bro," DJ Sbu said.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Fans and friends mourn ‘legendary’ broadcaster Bob Mabena

The death of veteran radio star Bob Mabena at 51 came just more than a month after his grandmother succumbed to Covid-19.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Veteran radio star Bob Mabena has died after suffering a cardiac arrest

The nation has been plunged into a state of mourning as his family asks for space to mourn
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

'I don't want to risk my health' - our last interview with Bob Mabena

Bob said that at his age HIV was not his biggest worry but rather diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart attacks.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'I don't want to risk my health' - our last interview with Bob Mabena TshisaLIVE
  2. Veteran radio star Bob Mabena has died after suffering a cardiac arrest TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Euphonik and Black Coffee are living their best lives overseas TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi gets real about cellphone addictions: 'Sometimes I wish to be touched ... TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘Fergusons did Kea dirty!’ - The Queen fans complain after explosive episode TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
"No tears for trash": Ceramics as a response to gender-based violence
X