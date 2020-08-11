WATCH | 3 heartfelt moments between Bob Mabena & Skhumba giving fans the feels
As the country mourns the death of radio legend Bob Mabena, the one thing fans know for sure is that they are going to miss his voice and contagious laughter on the airwaves.
Bob died on Monday, aged 51, after suffering a cardiac arrest.
With an impressive career that spanned more than three decades, many fans on Twitter immediately went down memory lane, specifically remembering his unforgettable moments with his Kaya FM team. Together with comedian Skhumba, Kuli Roberts and the rest of the team, Bob formed part of many people's morning routines.
The radio veteran's fans praised him for being a leader and for the chance he gave Skhumba on the show. Under his mentorship, Skhumba has gained a loyal radio fan base.
Fans have been worried about how Skhumba is coping with Bob's death after the comedian took to Twitter to express his heartbreak.
"I've lost a real life hero," Skhumba said.
I’ve lost a real life HERO 💔........Hade Authi Yam...... pic.twitter.com/5jrl1C4wKP— official_ (@skhumbi) August 11, 2020
Many of Bob's fans shared how heartbroken they were about never hearing his laughter again.
However, they take comfort in the fact that, thanks to Skhumba and the many comic moments they shared on the show, they have a healthy archive of videos to look back on in remembrance of the fallen radio legend.
Here are some moments the team shared on air.
Here's a short video thread of the many moments Skhumba, Kuli, Khomotso and Bra Bob shared On Air. Bra Bob Mabena gave us Skhumba and we'll forever be grateful for the laughters they shared with us. #RIPBobMabena pic.twitter.com/AjTBRFSijJ— Mpilo (@MpiloKhumalo_) August 10, 2020
Oh Uncle Bob, what a contagious laugh you had and it had the capacity to fill your listeners' void with so much happiness. May you rest in the greatness of peace💔 #RipBobMabena pic.twitter.com/yZmx6cbG2t— Babygirl🌺 (@JuiceboxHevy_) August 10, 2020
My favorite moments were Friday mornings Bob Mabena, Skhumba and Kuli Roberts 💔💔💔💔💔 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/VRflXBTrY9— Keletso💚💙❤ (@KeletsoMs) August 10, 2020