WATCH | Nadia Jaftha pulled a prank on her family and it's too funny

Socialite, influencer and businesswoman Nadia Jaftha has the internet in stitches with the prank she pulled on her family, lying about being chased by the police because she was speeding.

The first call she made was to her mother. “Mommy, I'm being chased by the police,” said Nadia at the beginning of the call.

“I'm going to tell them I was speeding because you fell down the stairs. So I need you to fall down the stairs because they are following me right now.”

Her mother would not have it. She told her “No my dear, let the f***** cops catch you. Why are you driving? Stay still.”

She called her granny as clearly her 'Ma' would do anything for her.

