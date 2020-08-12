Connie Chiume recovering after 'successful' surgery

Legendary actress and national treasure Connie Chiume has come out to share the good news that her eye surgery was a success and she's now in recovery.

The actress had initially taken to her social media to ask for prayers before she went under the knife to help improve her eyesight.

"I don’t know how many of you watched my IG Live on Sunday, but for those who didn’t, I’m going in for an eye operation this morning. Please keep me in your prayers," she said.

While many told her she had nothing to worry about, and the actress herself said that as far as operations go, this wasn't major surgery, the Black Is King star said she was aware that all surgery carries some risk.

Mzansi did not disappoint Connie as they heeded her call and flooded her TL with prayers.

Mam' Connie returned to social media on Wednesday to express her gratitude for all the prayers and well wishes.

"Operation was successful. Thank you to everyone who prayed and dm’d me," she said.