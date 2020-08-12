From living a healthy lifestyle to loving his wife — here are five stories to remember Bob Mabena by

The sudden death of radio legend Bob Mabena has left South Africans and entertainment industry colleagues reeling in shock and sharing fond memories of the star.

Over the years, he has opened up about wanting to lead a healthy lifestyle, wanting to own a restaurant by the beach and his love for his wife.

Here are five must-read Bob Mabena stories:

Healthy lifestyle

In 2017, Bob told TshisaLIVE that dying from a lifestyle-related disease was one of his biggest fears. He said he had buried a number of his friends who had died from diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

“I have recently lost too many friends to such diseases and I don't want to fall victim to them too. That is why I need to lead a life that is as healthy as can be,” he said.

At the time he said he would go back to gym where he also hoped to tackle the growing pot belly.