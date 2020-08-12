TshisaLIVE

From living a healthy lifestyle to loving his wife — here are five stories to remember Bob Mabena by

12 August 2020 - 07:28 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Bob Mabena at the MTN Radio awards at a gala banquet at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
The sudden death of radio legend Bob Mabena has left South Africans and entertainment industry colleagues reeling in shock and sharing fond memories of the star.

Over the years, he has opened up about wanting to lead a healthy lifestyle, wanting to own a restaurant by the beach and his love for his wife.

Here are five must-read Bob Mabena stories:

Healthy lifestyle

In 2017, Bob told TshisaLIVE that dying from a lifestyle-related disease was one of his biggest fears. He said he had buried a number of his friends who had died from diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

“I have recently lost too many friends to such diseases and I don't want to fall victim to them too. That is why I need to lead a life that is as healthy as can be,” he said.

At the time he said he would go back to gym where he also hoped to tackle the growing pot belly.

On owning a restaurant by the beach

In an interview on SABC's Real Talk, Bob said he had no desire to own a radio station despite being in the industry for two decades. Instead, he wanted to own a restaurant by the sea and live on a boat.

He said people often cited Power 98.7 owner, Given Mkhari's transition from being a radio host to owning radio stations.

“I never wanted to own a radio station. What I want to own is a restaurant by the sea, and live in a boat. In the end, that's what I want to do. I want to own a restaurant that I can open when I want to and cook pasta and salmon.”

Bob's return to radio 

After leaving Kaya FM in 2018, Bob took up an executive position at Power 98.7. Less than a year into the job, he returned to the mic to host the station's breakfast show. In its statement, the station said the changes were part of a major shake-up to its line-up in celebration of its fifth birthday.

On his grandmother's death

Bob was one of many South Africans who lost loved ones to Covid-19. He shared the news on Twitter one month ago, and said the country's hospitals are not ready to fight the pandemic. He was responding to a Twitter user who shared that her 51-year old mother had died from Covid-19 related complications.

“Your experience is almost the same with my grandmother this past week. She contracted Covid in a hospital while going in for a lung infection. Within three days, she was gone. The hospitals aren't ready,” he said.

On loving his wife

Bob and his wife, Eucharist, were private about their relationship but when he opened up this one time, he demonstrated his strong love for her.

He wrote on Instagram “you keep surprising me in the most positive and unexpected ways. I thank God for you in my life.”

