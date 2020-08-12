TshisaLIVE

How to listen to Cassper’s #AMN album? Don’t rush, '2-hour music reviews are for birds'!

12 August 2020 - 14:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Cassper Nyovest tells fans to take their time enjoying his upcoming album.
Cassper Nyovest tells fans to take their time enjoying his upcoming album.
Image: Twitter/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has urged his fans to take their time and savour his new album Any Minute Now when it drops in September.

These last few weeks have been all things #AMN for Cassper. We have seen the teasers, and now the star has suggested we take our time with his new music.

“If you don't have time on your hands, please don't play this album ... This ain’t a fast listen! This is a project you need to sit on for a couple of months before you come on the socials to talk about your experience with the music. Those 2 hour reviews are for the birds!” he told fans this week.

The star labelled his forthcoming album as “soul music” and recently revealed that Samthing Soweto and Zola 7 will feature on it.

“The guest features on my album did not come here to play big dawg! Everybody killed it! I’m left with four more artists and then we shut the door. Then it's just mixing and mastering for a week, then we submit! September 11 is just around the corner. Can’t wait for y’all to hear,” he added.

The album is still in production and Cassper let fans in on the creation process so far.

With all the hype, fans are anxiously anticipating the release of his new music.

Here are some of their reactions:

READ MORE

Samthing Soweto and Zola collabs: here’s what you can expect from Cassper’s upcoming album

Cassper reveals what to expect in his forthcoming album, including Samthing Soweto and Zola collaborations
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

'They'll do anything for a lil clout': Cassper claims his new album drop may be sabotaged

"We gonna see so many rappers twirling, some might drop on the same day as me."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

From Zozi’s sister to 'Mr Intimidating' - 6 reactions to Cassper judging Idols SA

Tweeps react to Cassper Nyovest as a guest judge of season 16 of Idols SA
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I don't want to risk my health' - our last interview with Bob Mabena TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I got a call to say he just stopped breathing' - Bob Mabena's last moments TshisaLIVE
  3. Veteran radio star Bob Mabena has died after suffering a cardiac arrest TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi gets real about cellphone addictions: 'Sometimes I wish to be touched ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa opens 'fraud case' against ex-bae TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X