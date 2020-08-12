How to listen to Cassper’s #AMN album? Don’t rush, '2-hour music reviews are for birds'!
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has urged his fans to take their time and savour his new album Any Minute Now when it drops in September.
These last few weeks have been all things #AMN for Cassper. We have seen the teasers, and now the star has suggested we take our time with his new music.
“If you don't have time on your hands, please don't play this album ... This ain’t a fast listen! This is a project you need to sit on for a couple of months before you come on the socials to talk about your experience with the music. Those 2 hour reviews are for the birds!” he told fans this week.
It you don't have time on you hands, please don't play this album... This aint a fast listen!!! This is a project you need to sit on for a couple of months before you come on the socials to talk about your experience with the music. Those 2 hour reviews are for the birds!!! #AMN— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 12, 2020
The star labelled his forthcoming album as “soul music” and recently revealed that Samthing Soweto and Zola 7 will feature on it.
“The guest features on my album did not come here to play big dawg! Everybody killed it! I’m left with four more artists and then we shut the door. Then it's just mixing and mastering for a week, then we submit! September 11 is just around the corner. Can’t wait for y’all to hear,” he added.
The album is still in production and Cassper let fans in on the creation process so far.
With all the hype, fans are anxiously anticipating the release of his new music.
Here are some of their reactions:
