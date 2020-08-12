How to listen to Cassper’s #AMN album? Don’t rush, '2-hour music reviews are for birds'!

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has urged his fans to take their time and savour his new album Any Minute Now when it drops in September.

These last few weeks have been all things #AMN for Cassper. We have seen the teasers, and now the star has suggested we take our time with his new music.

“If you don't have time on your hands, please don't play this album ... This ain’t a fast listen! This is a project you need to sit on for a couple of months before you come on the socials to talk about your experience with the music. Those 2 hour reviews are for the birds!” he told fans this week.