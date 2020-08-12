IN MEMES | Mokgadi’s 'Boyza' was arrested & 'Skeem Saam' fans loved every second

After weeks of waiting in suspense, Skeem Saam viewers finally received the moment they'd been waiting for in Tuesday night's episode when Noah was arrested in connection with the fire at the nut factory.

Fans had been waiting for Captain Malebana and his sidekick to finally nail someone for the fire that killed Koloi's mother after the case was reopened. Even though all signs have slowly been turning to point at Noah as the main suspect, everyone but Mokgadi was willing to believe this.

Mokgadi would not believe her precious "Boyza" had anything to do with the fire, even though she knows he's prone to landing himself in serious trouble. She fought with anyone who suggested Noah was the guilty party, so fans zoomed into her reaction when police finally produced an arrest warrant.

The disbelief and shock on her face said everything fans needed to know, and the lack of emotion on Noah's face said everything else.

The one thing fans are sure of is that Mokgadi will go through the most in this process because she believes Noah can never be in the wrong. No matter what evidence is presented, Noah is always innocent.

Check out the reactions below: