IN MEMES | Mokgadi’s 'Boyza' was arrested & 'Skeem Saam' fans loved every second
After weeks of waiting in suspense, Skeem Saam viewers finally received the moment they'd been waiting for in Tuesday night's episode when Noah was arrested in connection with the fire at the nut factory.
Fans had been waiting for Captain Malebana and his sidekick to finally nail someone for the fire that killed Koloi's mother after the case was reopened. Even though all signs have slowly been turning to point at Noah as the main suspect, everyone but Mokgadi was willing to believe this.
Mokgadi would not believe her precious "Boyza" had anything to do with the fire, even though she knows he's prone to landing himself in serious trouble. She fought with anyone who suggested Noah was the guilty party, so fans zoomed into her reaction when police finally produced an arrest warrant.
The disbelief and shock on her face said everything fans needed to know, and the lack of emotion on Noah's face said everything else.
The one thing fans are sure of is that Mokgadi will go through the most in this process because she believes Noah can never be in the wrong. No matter what evidence is presented, Noah is always innocent.
Check out the reactions below:
Noah going to jail— Honourable Kaunda⚖️ (@BonganiD_Kaunda) August 11, 2020
Noah going to jail
Noah going to jail #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/xoAxxP5ZHb
I'm happy with the job done by the police #SkeemSaam Noah is heading where he belongs pic.twitter.com/xwzD9SRSd2— i follow back (@Erickmabunda) August 11, 2020
Noah Bathong!!🙆♀️🙆♀️🙆♀️— Shireen Mitchell (@shireenhlalele) August 11, 2020
I'm speechless!!!#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/T4FoDERz6D
Noah comes from a rich family, has a mother that would do anything for him. Some kids are so ungrateful. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/xGK5jS8Q9e— Bongani Selepe (@BonganiSelepe22) August 11, 2020
#SkeemSaam Mistake my foot! it's time Noah get locked up for his crimes n his useless protective mother learn that covering up wrongs won't make it.She must teach Noah what's right not always cover his wrongs 🙄 pic.twitter.com/J6eCZ3MnOT— Sabelo Bhengu eColenso🏅 (@Sabza_Ngcolosi) August 11, 2020
#SkeemSaam Why did this arrest be this late? I wanted MaNtuli The Daily Sun to see Noah getting arrested so that the whole Turf can know. 😁 pic.twitter.com/4OY1DpvNe7— Emily T 📘📙 (@emily_teffoM) August 11, 2020
Noah is a kid that will make one not want kids #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/DJQkTSRr5z— SANELISIWE_ (@SaneSidimba) August 11, 2020
#SkeemSaam petrol boom,Noah is too much pic.twitter.com/VAHZWaSP4i— ishmael lekgothoane (@kgaogelo89) August 11, 2020
Poyisa!!!— lerato.kie (@LeratoThakeli) August 11, 2020
Noah is going down. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/6vBPAPSEc3
Y'all remember how you were dissing Mary Matloga for not wanting Mokgadi and Leeto to find Noah when they went on a searching mission for him?— Zygomaticus (@Zygomaticus23) August 11, 2020
She knew/Still Knows that Noah is TROUBLESOME. Nothing but trouble 🙅♂️#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/S3pE3SH1eM
#SkeemSaam— Mr Dube® (@i_am_nashdee) August 11, 2020
So vele kwa Maputla everyone has a bad story nje, TBose killed Kunutu, Leeto delt drugs, bo mma killed that guy, John had an affair, Noah burnt down the nut factory and killed a woman, Mogadi had an affair with a teacher and bore Noah. Yah neh. pic.twitter.com/rzi086MQVY