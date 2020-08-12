WATCH | Rachel Kolisi pays tribute to women in heartwarming video: 'We have a lot of work to do'

Rachel Kolisi says more needs to be done towards the development and protection of women in SA.

She shared a video to pay tribute to some of the powerful women responsible for taking care of their community by feeding the poor in the township of Zwide, in the Eastern Cape.

Rachel and her husband, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, are involved in numerous charity projects through the Kolisi Foundation. The Springbok captain narrates the video, sharing some of his childhood experiences with poverty and the role of the women who made sure he never went to bed hungry.

“We grew up in communities helping one another and that's why it was tough for me to go to Zwide and look at all the ladies I used to ask for food; a cup of flour, mealie-meal for my grandmother to cook. Now I'm able to do the same and I haven't forgotten about them,” he said.