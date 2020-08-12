WATCH | Three times Bob Mabena showed us he's 'The Jammer'

Bob Mabena is being remembered as an impeccable broadcaster, lover of music and a “jammer” by his friends and thousands of South Africans who listened to his shows and witnessed him play at gigs.

In his tribute to Bob, Oskido reminisced about how he once “brought the house down with Get Funky” during a bash at Medunsa back in the day. He described him as a jammer who lived his life and wrote his own history.

South Africans learnt about Mabena's death on Monday afternoon after he suffered cardiac arrest.

Here are three times “uncle Bob” lived up to his “jammer” name: