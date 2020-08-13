Babes Wodumo: I remain the queen of gqom until I decide otherwise!

Having released a song that has once again captured the local and global audience, self-proclaimed gqom queen Babes Wodumo is here to make sure that Mzansi and the world knows that she never lost her star power.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Babes made it known that she's not “reclaiming the crown” because she never stepped off her throne.

“I don't think my crown was ever off my head, I remain the queen of gqom until I decide otherwise!”

Her latest single eLamont has been praised by Black Is King star Busiswa and US power couple Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz.

Even though Babes has faced a lot of criticism in the past for featuring Mampintsha on all her songs, she used the same recipe again for her “comeback” album. Babes explained why she thinks Mampintsha is the “perfect” person for her to collaborate with.

“Mampintsha is the only one who understands me and the type of gqom I make. Mampintsha understands me and that's why we make great music together, we are able to communicate properly.

“Also a lot of artists don't really understand gqom, so I don't want a situation where I feature people that will make my songs lame or drain my vibe. However, I do most of the singing on the songs and I also feature on songs from his album,” Babes said.