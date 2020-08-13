IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans happy Langa was finally put in his place!
Gomora viewers have been shocked to watch how the debate competition revealed Langa's unattractive true colours, but on Wednesday when Langa got his L handed to him by Ntokozo in the debate match, there was a celebration on the TL.
Viewers were glad that someone finally knocked Langa off his high horse. Since winning his first debate, Langa has been acting like an arrogant jerk to everyone and flaunting his “Sandton twang” in the faces of his fellow Gomora High pupils.
Langa revealed that in addition to thinking he's superior to his fellow pupils based solely on that he grew up in Sandton and went to a school in the burbs in his previous life, he thought he was untouchable when it came to the skill of debating. He dragged everyone all the time and rubbed his win - and privilege - in their faces.
That is why when they debated the motion, “Did Mandela and his ANC sell out black South Africans?” and Ntokozo presented a better argument that Langa, fans were over the moon.
The look on Langa's face when he realised he was losing, was priceless for viewers and they loved every moment of watching him accept defeat.
Check out some of the memes below.
Finally Langa Has Run Out Of Words......Thanks Ntokozo👊#gomoramzansi #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/aHYuuDmd9g— Phineas Tlhabane (@PhineasTlhaban2) August 12, 2020
The in Langa's face is priceless👏😂 #TeamNtokozo #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/79Apct4ltQ— Nonduduzo (@Nondudu80644922) August 12, 2020
Langa my man, what happened? I thought you said you got this😂😂💀 #GomoraMzanzi #gomoramzansi #Gomora pic.twitter.com/ywxA9STWbc— Karabo Rithuri 🐐 (@Karabo_Rithuri1) August 12, 2020
Langa, this is what you get when you play with the big dogs. You kept poking and poking Ntokozo, how did that end up.? 😂😂#gomoramzansi #Gomora #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/Azg9SU0wcm— Karabo Rithuri 🐐 (@Karabo_Rithuri1) August 12, 2020
Sorry langa sometimes in life We take BIG "Ls" #GomoraMzanzi #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/Z6WLJie01e— Katlego Monama 🇿🇦 (@Jomo_SA) August 12, 2020
🤣🤣🤣🤣The Debate competition has really changed Langa #gomoramzansi #gomora pic.twitter.com/4bLWbqu315— Winnie K (@winzaa4u) August 10, 2020
How did Langa lose? He was beaten, where the Langa don't shine. The classroom #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/oPQvGwe3fw— dePundemic (@Blake_Sainyovaa) August 12, 2020
Langa is a symbol of evils of ambition!— Moafrika Wa Maila (@Moafrikawamaila) August 13, 2020
Langa is representation of people who want it at all costs!
Langa is showing us people who can do everything to have it!
Langa is mimicking the "go getters" in the hood!#Gomora#GomoraMzanzi#gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/QJS6aIXGy0
The problem started when Langa thought he won before even debating 😂😂#gomoramzansi #Gomora #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/kJMxuLIlIR— Karabo Rithuri 🐐 (@Karabo_Rithuri1) August 12, 2020