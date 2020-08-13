Lerato Sengadi ‘disgusted’ by Simz Ngema pregnancy hate: 'So widows don’t deserve happiness?'

HHP's widow and publicist Lerato Sengadi has come out guns blazing in defence of Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema, after the actress's pregnancy announcement sparked fierce debate on Wednesday.

Simz, who lost her husband Dumi Masilela in a botched hijacking in 2017, took to Instagram to announce that she was pregnant with her first baby. Posting a picture of her baby bump, Simz said God had wiped away her tears and given her “joy in abundance”.

This was also the first time that she revealed that she and actor Tino Chinyani are a couple.

As some people celebrated Simz and her upcoming chapter, others judged her and criticised her for apparently “moving on” too fast.