Lerato Sengadi ‘disgusted’ by Simz Ngema pregnancy hate: 'So widows don’t deserve happiness?'
HHP's widow and publicist Lerato Sengadi has come out guns blazing in defence of Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema, after the actress's pregnancy announcement sparked fierce debate on Wednesday.
Simz, who lost her husband Dumi Masilela in a botched hijacking in 2017, took to Instagram to announce that she was pregnant with her first baby. Posting a picture of her baby bump, Simz said God had wiped away her tears and given her “joy in abundance”.
This was also the first time that she revealed that she and actor Tino Chinyani are a couple.
As some people celebrated Simz and her upcoming chapter, others judged her and criticised her for apparently “moving on” too fast.
Lerato was not going to let any hate for Simz flourish on her TL, and called trolls out quick and fast.
“Boloyi (witchcraft) fela (only)!"
“Clearly as a widow one don’t deserve happiness or to rebuild. Just pain and grief! Smh! People are disgusting,” she tweeted.
They will never know. They will never understand. And they will never even comprehend what it takes to open up ones heart again to even consider love.— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) August 12, 2020
Clearly as a widow one don’t deserve happiness or to rebuild. Just pain and grief! Smh! People are disgusting https://t.co/EA65Diz6zW
They don’t need help, they need to moms their own damn business!!! 😤 https://t.co/65y26bdmVy— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) August 12, 2020
Lerato went on to wish Simz well and said she deserved “all the happiness in the world”.
“I am so happy for you my love! You deserve all the happiness in the world. From the ashes God has lifted you. To God be the glory. You gave me hope in my darkest hour and you give me hope again. I love you and I know you are going to be an amazing mom.”