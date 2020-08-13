TshisaLIVE

Lerato Sengadi ‘disgusted’ by Simz Ngema pregnancy hate: 'So widows don’t deserve happiness?'

13 August 2020 - 13:00
Lerato Sengadi was disgusted by the hate Simz Ngema got after announcing she's a mom-to-be.
Lerato Sengadi was disgusted by the hate Simz Ngema got after announcing she's a mom-to-be.
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Sengadi x Instagram/Simz Ngema

HHP's widow and publicist Lerato Sengadi has come out guns blazing in defence of Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema, after the actress's pregnancy announcement sparked fierce debate on Wednesday.

Simz, who lost her husband Dumi Masilela in a botched hijacking in 2017, took to Instagram to announce that she was pregnant with her first baby. Posting a picture of her baby bump, Simz said God had wiped away her tears and given her “joy in abundance”. 

This was also the first time that she revealed that she and actor Tino Chinyani are a couple.

As some people celebrated Simz and her upcoming chapter, others judged her and criticised her for apparently “moving on” too fast.

'God wiped away my tears & gave me joy in abundance' - Simz Ngema announces pregnancy

"Tino, I will forever be grateful to you for this beautiful gift and for teaching me how to love again. I love you both with all my heart".
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Lerato was not going to let any hate for Simz flourish on her TL, and called trolls out quick and fast.

“Boloyi (witchcraft) fela (only)!" 

“Clearly as a widow one don’t deserve happiness or to rebuild. Just pain and grief! Smh! People are disgusting,” she tweeted.

Lerato went on to wish Simz well and said she deserved “all the happiness in the world”.

I am so happy for you my love! You deserve all the happiness in the world. From the ashes God has lifted you. To God be the glory. You gave me hope in my darkest hour and you give me hope again. I love you and I know you are going to be an amazing mom.”

READ MORE

'We're on our own': Lerato Sengadi cautions women to prioritise safety

"There is no one on our side. There's no one looking out for us."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Lerato Sengadi pours her heart out about patriarchy and abuse - 'My pain has been worth it'

Lerato Sengadi continues to share her journey and empowering women since she lost her husband, HHP in October last year.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Lerato Sengadi pens heartfelt note to her 'sister in loss' Letshego Zulu

Lerato Sengadi is grateful for Letshego's support since HHP died.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

'Never forgotten': Artist creates mural for late actor Dumi Masilela

Dumi Masilela's memory still lives on!!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I got a call to say he just stopped breathing' - Bob Mabena's last moments TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I don't want to risk my health' - our last interview with Bob Mabena TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Don't provoke me': Jub Jub issues stern warning to TK Nciza for claiming his ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'God wiped away my tears & gave me joy in abundance' - Simz Ngema announces ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa opens 'fraud case' against ex-bae TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X