Lerato Sengadi to Bob Mabena: You meant the world to me and Jabu

Lerato Sengadi has opened up about how Bob Mabena's untimely death has led to a flood of memories of her late husband Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo.

Lerato took to her social media to pay tribute to Bob, who died on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest.

She said the news of Bob's death broke her heart and triggered her.

“So I’ve been completely avoiding this reality since I heard the news. I was hoping that I’d wake up this morning and it would all have been some weird dream ... but it’s not. I’m gutted and heartbroken and triggered.”

The reality TV star and publicist explained the role Bob had played in her and HHP's lives.

She also revealed that the “Rre Mabena” HHP shouts at the beginning of his hit song Music & Lights was referring to Bob, who inspired the making of the song.

“You meant so much to so many. But you meant the world to me and Jabu. You loved and guided us so much separately and, as a unit, you loved us even more. You were always one phone call away, full of wisdom and truth.

“I don’t even wanna talk about the music side of things. Music & Lights was made because of you “Rre Mabena”!”