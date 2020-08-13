Lerato Sengadi to Bob Mabena: You meant the world to me and Jabu
Lerato Sengadi has opened up about how Bob Mabena's untimely death has led to a flood of memories of her late husband Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo.
Lerato took to her social media to pay tribute to Bob, who died on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest.
She said the news of Bob's death broke her heart and triggered her.
“So I’ve been completely avoiding this reality since I heard the news. I was hoping that I’d wake up this morning and it would all have been some weird dream ... but it’s not. I’m gutted and heartbroken and triggered.”
The reality TV star and publicist explained the role Bob had played in her and HHP's lives.
She also revealed that the “Rre Mabena” HHP shouts at the beginning of his hit song Music & Lights was referring to Bob, who inspired the making of the song.
“You meant so much to so many. But you meant the world to me and Jabu. You loved and guided us so much separately and, as a unit, you loved us even more. You were always one phone call away, full of wisdom and truth.
“I don’t even wanna talk about the music side of things. Music & Lights was made because of you “Rre Mabena”!”
I would never miss a chance to hear you Dj (even though 99% of the time I was the youngest person at the gig but I'd be the one singing loudest to every song u played). Bathong! My favorite Uncle! The laughter, the hugs, the dance moves, the lengthy music chats, the encouragement... For the past decade you'd always ask me "when are you getting into radio?", I'd laugh but you wouldn't because u always saw something in others that they didn't see in themselves...my heart is in a million little pieces. Who am I gonna play Motho's album for first when it's ready?! 😭💔 I'm honestly tired of crying. Death is such a thief! Even in this heartache I find solace in knowing that at every given opportunity I told u how much u meant to us. I love you so much Uncle Bob! You will forever be an icon & a legend... YOU ARE RADIO!!! Motho & Segale are waiting for you with open arms. Rest in Eternal Peace. 🕯🕊🤍🙏🏾 #RIPBobMabena
Meanwhile, Idols SA judge Unathi also penned a lengthy letter paying tribute to Bob and remembering what he meant to her.
“Blessed are we to have walked this earth in your lifetime. Blessed am I to have learnt so much from you.”
Choosing not to focus on the pain of losing Bob, Unathi looked back with gratitude on everything she had learnt from him.
“Thank you for loving our family hard. uTata wabantwana bam and I have enjoyed your counsel throughout the years and advice and we will cherish that. There are too many milestones to mention and one will spend a lifetime reminiscing over them.
“But one that I cherish the most is saying goodbye to your father with you and spending the whole day with you and family eAtridgeville after the send off and you introducing us to all your childhood friends with proud Segale Mogotsi by your side.
“How happy is that guy going to be to welcome you in heaven, and Bra Hugh, because they loved you.”
I LOVE YOU From the moment I met you I have learnt from you. Even on your last day with us you still continue to teach me Bra B. The many losses we are suffering are too much to really tap into and deal with and as @SoilSista and I were talking last night we both acknowledged that and realized that we need to start being grateful and try to stop wallowing in the sorrow. We need to allow Mother Nature to take her course and be thankful for it. So here goes Bra B❤️ Thank you for loving me HARD. Thank you for deeming me worthy of your time and sharing your gifts of radio and television with me Thank you for wanting me to be the best that I can be and for saying 'I will make sure you become one of the greatest voices in radio period. Always saying there will be NO 'Best Female in radio' when they speak of you. It will simply be 'One of the best to ever do it.' I will miss your advice or sometimes instructions that ALWAYS began with 'Do yourself a favour' and always ended with 'Please do that for me my dear!' And when I'd call you out on that you'd say 'Okay do it for the both of us' Tell them I miss them. Lebo, Sis Brenda, Mam Busi, Mam Mirriam, Bra Hugh, Segale, TK, Prokid, Jabba, Monde, Iggy, Khabzela, Bhut Jabu Khanyile. Intliziyo yam ibuhlungu. Today we shall HONOUR you MY HERO❤️🇿🇦💫 PS I specifically chose these pics coz YOU were interviewing ME The Jammer and people MUST KNOW😂❤️💫🙏🏾