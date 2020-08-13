Nokuthula Mavuso encourages young people to help their parents heal

While there's no doubt healing is every individual's personal journey, actress Nokuthula Mavuso has encouraged the "woke" generation to help their parents, who might not find it as easy to initiate healing from past trauma.

The actress took to Twitter to raise awareness of the fact that the older generation, particularly in black communities, didn't always prioritise mental health. She advised her followers not to leave their parents behind as they go about their own healing journeys.

"Our parents were/are scarred. Hardened," she said.

Nokuthula expressed her hope that young people on her TL would take the initiative and not just watch their parents get eaten up by hurt on their death beds.

"I hope yours do not pass on without having dealt with their hurt. That you won't have to watch their hurt eat them as they lie on their death bed. Watching them, hoping that maybe in the next life they find some joy."