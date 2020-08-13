Prince Kaybee apologises for working with Mampintsha amid outcry

Prince Kaybee has apologised to fans for a "lack of judgment and insensitivity", after teasing a collaboration with Durban-based artist Mampintsha during Women's Month.

Mampintsha made headlines last year when his partner Babes Wodumo opened a case of assault against him, after a video clip of him slapping her several times went viral and sparked outrage across the country.

Both Babes and Mampintsha laid charges of assault against each other. Mampintsha was arrested and released on R2,000 bail. He admitted to hitting Babes but claimed that she allegedly assaulted him first. Their assault cases were referred to Families SA for mediation and has since been resolved.

Fast forward to this week when Prince Kaybee posted a snap of himself working in studio with the star.

While some fans of both artists showed excitement for the song set to drop soon, many pointed out that it was Women's Month, when women were being celebrated and gender-based violence was under the spotlight. They said they were disappointed in Prince Kaybee for his "lack of better judgement".

Prince Kaybee took to Twitter to acknowledge the backlash.

"My recent collaboration with Mampintsha was received with overwhelming love and criticism from my fans. While the majority of the audience loved the song others were not happy with me for teaming up with a man who has been accused of GBV."

He apologised for being insensitive and offending some of his followers with the collaboration.

"I would like to profusely and unreservedly apologise for my lack of judgment and insensitivity. I believe that best form of apology is changed behaviour and making efforts to self correct by acting," Prince Kaybee said.

Kaybee explained that the best way to help fix his mistake would be to contribute positively towards organisations that help fight gender-based violence.

He then made a pledge to donate 50% of whatever proceeds he made from the song to such organisations.

"While this action will not reverse the pain and damage caused by gender-based violence, I’ve decided to donate 50% of the proceeds of my collaboration and Mampintsha to charities and organisations that are working hard to stop the scourge of violence against women."

Mampintsha shared Prince Kaybee's sentiments and said he agreed that donating 50% to such organisations was a good idea.