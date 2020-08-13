'Waking up in a world without Bob is surreal' - Melanie Bala bids farewell to Bob Mabena

Media personality Melanie Bala has penned a heartfelt goodbye to her dear friend Bob Mabena, regretting that they didn't share more time together.

Melanie and Bob were one of the most popular celeb TV duos in Mzansi as hosts of music TV show, Studio Mix. On Monday, Bob died after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 51.

Melanie was one of the people that most fans had in their thoughts, knowing how she and Bob were friends for decades. On Wednesday, she expressed her heartbreak in an open letter on social media letter.

“Waking up in a world without Bob is surreal,” she started.

Mel spoke about how Bob lived life to the fullest and chased every single dream he had, from the day they met up until the very last conversations they shared.

She spoke proudly about the kind man he was, and how he was driven by passion and excellence and always had her back.

“We were just two kids from Pretoria, who were having the time of our lives — it just happened to be on the biggest TV music show in the country. From appearances at tiny clubs in small towns, to filling up stadiums in cities, on television and radio, he always had my back.”

She added how shattered she was that he was now gone because, like many other people, she assumed that they still had time.

“I will miss you desperately. I’m eternally thankful we met and shared such a special journey, that you were unashamedly expressive enough to randomly text 'I love you friend — no reason, just wanted you to know'. I knew. My mistake was I thought we had time,” Mel wrote.

Read the full letter below: