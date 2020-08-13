WATCH | Marc Lottering highlights plight of poor through song - 'soup kitchens are running dry'
Comedian Marc Lottering has penned a heartfelt song to appeal for government intervention as some soup kitchens in vulnerable communities run out of food, five months into lockdown.
The song What About the People? was produced by Ebrahim Mallum and is performed by vocalist Craig Lucas.
On Instagram, Marc shared that he has been working closely with Joanie Fredericks, an activist from Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain. He said soup kitchens in the area were running dry and pleaded for donations from the public while the community waits for government assistance.
“Soup kitchens around the country are running dry. Our people are going to starve. This is our plea to government,” he wrote. In another post, Marc said Tafelsig reflected the situation in many other communities where vulnerable people had been left to fend for themselves.
Music video by Munier Parker Song Produced by Ebrahim Mallum #WhatAboutThePeople
Fredericks told eNCA that she has been working with the community for years and is all too familiar with their plight. She said the lockdown and job losses had worsened the situation as businesses who used to donate were forced to close.
“Individuals and companies who used to support us have lost business. They have lost their jobs so we have nowhere to turn but to government.” She said her interactions with community members revolve around hunger.
“You can't even start a conversation without offering somebody something to eat, because unfortunately in this time, the only conversation is about food. Do you have something for me to eat? Is there bread left over? Will there be food tomorrow?”
Marc also called on non-profit organisations in need of assistance to share their details.
Some people have asked us for a video version of the song where all the lyrics can be heard clearly. So Munier Parker @munier123 did a great job today. Have a look 😍 Tafelsig is but one of many areas all over the country in a similar dire situation. While we wait on Government, help wherever you can. If you are a registered NPO/soup kitchen and you need help, put your area and email address in the comment section below and perhaps someone on the page is able to assist 🙏🏼💚🇿🇦 #WhatAboutThePeople WHAT ABOUT THE PEOPLE FIRST VERSE Is this how it goes then Wake up and Wait to die Hold it together So babies don’t see you cry Sister, just you wait in line Cos someone said that You’lll be fine CHORUS What about the people Every Child and Every Man An open empty hand What about the people Does anybody care Another day of prayer SECOND VERSE I’m sure hey can hear us They must know that we are here Hungry Hearts beating Surely we matter still O God I’m slipping down this slope Slowly running out of hope CHORUS What about the people Every Child and Every Man An open empty hand What about the people Does anybody care Another day of prayer BRIDGE Too low to get high Wish I could try Before you walk by Watch me drop like a fly CHORUS What about the people Every Child and Every Man An open empty hand What about the people Does anybody care Another day of prayer