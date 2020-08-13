WATCH | Marc Lottering highlights plight of poor through song - 'soup kitchens are running dry'

Comedian Marc Lottering has penned a heartfelt song to appeal for government intervention as some soup kitchens in vulnerable communities run out of food, five months into lockdown.

The song What About the People? was produced by Ebrahim Mallum and is performed by vocalist Craig Lucas.

On Instagram, Marc shared that he has been working closely with Joanie Fredericks, an activist from Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain. He said soup kitchens in the area were running dry and pleaded for donations from the public while the community waits for government assistance.

“Soup kitchens around the country are running dry. Our people are going to starve. This is our plea to government,” he wrote. In another post, Marc said Tafelsig reflected the situation in many other communities where vulnerable people had been left to fend for themselves.