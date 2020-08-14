TshisaLIVE

Five hilarious moments between Siya and Rachel that gave SA couple goals

14 August 2020 - 10:25 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Siya and Rachel Kolisi have delighted Mzansi with their lockdown content.
Image: Instagram/ Siya Kolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel are couple goals, and their lockdown content continues to leave Mzansi in stitches.

Thursday was no different with funny but cute videos of Siya trying to teach Rachel how to dance to the gqom track Bhenga by DJ Mata.

The impromptu dance lesson quickly went left, along with Rachel's moves. LOL

In one video, Siya can be seen demonstrating the dance moves while Rachel watches. Rachel tries to copy what Siya is doing, but she misses most of the moves.

“Relax, just relax,” Siya can be heard saying as he shows her the moves again.

Rachel tried again to put the two moves together but didn't get the hang of it, and Siya appeared to give up.

In a second video, Siya lets Rachel have a go at the dance moves on her own and tries again to lead her in the right direction, but she still doesn’t catch on.

At the end of the video a defeated Siya can be heard saying: “I wash my hands.”

Watch videos below.

View this post on Instagram

Caption this please!

A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siya_kolisi_the_bear) on

Here are four other times when Siya and Rachel were goals.  

View this post on Instagram

Keziah: somebody please come fetch my parents 🤣🤣

A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siya_kolisi_the_bear) on

View this post on Instagram

Andidikwe!! @flowsportza

A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siya_kolisi_the_bear) on

