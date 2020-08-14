'He said he was happy to go back home': 5 powerful moments from Bob Mabena's memorial

Family and friends of Bob Mabena gathered on Thursday afternoon to share fond memories of the legendary broadcaster.

Here are five powerful moments from the memorial service:

Melanie Bala: long-time friend and colleague

Melanie shared funny moments between her and Bob. She said people admired him and that he had a way with people.

She shared how a fan once grabbed Bob's favourite cap off his head during an event in Nelspruit and how he ran into the crowd to get it back.

She said Bob protected her from a stalker when she was starting out at the SABC.

“He made it his responsibility, every week, after the show to make sure that I got home safely - whether that meant if he had the time, he would give me the lift himself to make sure I got home,” she said.