IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans think Langa may be scarred for life after that skirt humiliation

After intentionally dragging and humiliating his fellow classmates for weeks on end, Gomora's Langa finally got a taste of his own medicine, thanks to his bet with his baby sister, but it only proved that he can dish out the humiliation but can't take it.

Fans have watched as Langa turned into a mean brat and troll, all in the name of competing to be the debating captain. He not only said the meanest things to belittle his competition and break their spirits, he even went below the belt with his jabs.

However, after losing the debate match to Ntokozo, it seems the table have turned. The problem is Langa may actually be too frail to deal with the sort of humiliation he's been dishing shamelessly all along.

Losing to Ntokozo meant he lost his bet with his sister, Buhle, and had to wear a skirt to school. Needless to say he was the clown of the day and everyone laughed at him mercilessly, especially Zodwa.

Even though viewers of the riveting telenovela know that he probably deserves the treatment, they can't help but feel sorry for him.

Some think he'll struggle to recover from the pain he's suffered.