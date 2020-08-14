TshisaLIVE

IN SNAPS | 5 facts about Simz Ngema’s baby daddy Tino Chinyani worth knowing

14 August 2020 - 07:00
Model and TV presenter Tino Chinyani is Simz Ngema's baby's father.
Image: Instagram/Tino Chinyani

While he may have been trending for almost the whole day on Wednesday, most people don't know much about model and TV personality Tino Chinyani except that he's the guy responsible for part of Simz Ngema's happiness.

Simz and Tino on Wednesday shook the social media streets when they announced that not only are they dating but they are expecting their first child together. Just a few minutes after the announcement was made, the pair dominated the Twitter trends list for hours.

Tino is clearly over the moon and even though he reacted to some of the people who reacted negatively to his and Simz' news, he doesn't seem too concerned by them.

To all the negative energy on the TL, I can’t hear you over the sound of God blessing me and my family.”

As Mzansi celebrated their relationship and upcoming bundle of joy, more and more people have been asking the question, “Who is this Tino Chinyani guy?”

TshisaLIVE looked up five facts about Tino that will help answer that question. 

Tino studied marketing & management at Monash University.

Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, on September 9 1994 ... Yes, he's turning 26 next month.

A bit of an overachiever, back in high school Tino was the deputy head boy, basketball captain, represented under-19 Zimbabwe rugby and was a member of the interact society. 

View this post on Instagram

LEVITATE. 🏀⚓️

A post shared by Tino_chinyani🌹 (@tino_chinyani) on

He's a model, and one of his most recent and steamy shoots that got tongues waggin' is this one below with Blue Mbombo.

After making an appearance on the MTV VJ search, Tino went on to being a co-presenter on the Channel O top 5 drive and is now a host on the Morning Show on ETV.

View this post on Instagram

Snaps between set. 🎬

A post shared by Tino_chinyani🌹 (@tino_chinyani) on

TshisaLIVE
