IN SNAPS | 5 facts about Simz Ngema’s baby daddy Tino Chinyani worth knowing
While he may have been trending for almost the whole day on Wednesday, most people don't know much about model and TV personality Tino Chinyani except that he's the guy responsible for part of Simz Ngema's happiness.
Simz and Tino on Wednesday shook the social media streets when they announced that not only are they dating but they are expecting their first child together. Just a few minutes after the announcement was made, the pair dominated the Twitter trends list for hours.
Tino is clearly over the moon and even though he reacted to some of the people who reacted negatively to his and Simz' news, he doesn't seem too concerned by them.
“To all the negative energy on the TL, I can’t hear you over the sound of God blessing me and my family.”
People have and always will be intimidated by people who know who they are & where they’re going. Enjoy the journey & let them enjoy the show from the sidelines. 🙏🏾❤️— Father_of_Nations (@Tino_Chinyani) August 12, 2020
As Mzansi celebrated their relationship and upcoming bundle of joy, more and more people have been asking the question, “Who is this Tino Chinyani guy?”
TshisaLIVE looked up five facts about Tino that will help answer that question.
• Tino studied marketing & management at Monash University.
View this post on Instagram
With every perfect sip @nespresso.za not only gives you a satisfying finish with exquisite flavor but boosts, uplifts and grows communities that were once at risk of extinction. ☕️🤎 How do you like your coffee? ✨ . Ph : @optimass_art . #NespressoZA #NespressoRevivingOrigins #ButFirstReviveCoffee
• Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, on September 9 1994 ... Yes, he's turning 26 next month.
View this post on Instagram
SOUND ON. 🗣🗣🗣 For far too long we’ve suffered in silence, as the world went on. As a people we’ve endured & cried enough. As a collective we need to STAND & SPEAK UP on the injustices we’ve faced on a daily basis for far too long. Our basic human rights have been neglected & it’s time we say #EnoughIsEnough. To my African brothers & sisters across the world, we shouted along side you that #BlackLivesMatter , is it not time the world came together & fought along side with us, proudly united to say #ZimbabweanLivesMatter .‼️ #Zimbabwe will always be my 1st home & I won’t stand by silently and watch it burn. 🤞🏾🕊 ❤️🇿🇼
• A bit of an overachiever, back in high school Tino was the deputy head boy, basketball captain, represented under-19 Zimbabwe rugby and was a member of the interact society.
• He's a model, and one of his most recent and steamy shoots that got tongues waggin' is this one below with Blue Mbombo.
• After making an appearance on the MTV VJ search, Tino went on to being a co-presenter on the Channel O top 5 drive and is now a host on the Morning Show on ETV.