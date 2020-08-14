IN SNAPS | 5 facts about Simz Ngema’s baby daddy Tino Chinyani worth knowing

While he may have been trending for almost the whole day on Wednesday, most people don't know much about model and TV personality Tino Chinyani except that he's the guy responsible for part of Simz Ngema's happiness.

Simz and Tino on Wednesday shook the social media streets when they announced that not only are they dating but they are expecting their first child together. Just a few minutes after the announcement was made, the pair dominated the Twitter trends list for hours.

Tino is clearly over the moon and even though he reacted to some of the people who reacted negatively to his and Simz' news, he doesn't seem too concerned by them.

“To all the negative energy on the TL, I can’t hear you over the sound of God blessing me and my family.”