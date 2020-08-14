Kwesta gets real about fatherhood: Khai’s first year was confusing AF

Rapper Kwesta recently announced that his family is growing and he took to his social media to share his mental state as he, his wife Yolanda and their daughter Khai prepare for the newest member of their family.

Kwesta took a trip down memory lane when Khai was born and revealed how turbulent that whole situation was at the time for him and his wife.

“When Khai was born my world was a mess. It was 2012, I shot the Boomshakalaka video in Cape Town, days after her birth. A month later, we went on THT (The Hangover Tour) with Cashtime Fam. A real tour! Like, we didn’t go to shows on the weekend and come back during the week. We were gone!

“That s**t ended in Jan and I came back home having had a life changing experience and no money. Khai’s first year was confusing AF,” Kwesta said.

The rapper explained that even though he was as happy as can be to be a father, he was broke and that hurt him.

He added that even though he was working hard it was still difficult to make ends meet and his wife had to ask for money from her aunt.

“I had become a father and that made me happy but I was broke too. I barely scored a show and when I did, that had to pay people who contributed to DaKAR which I was piecing together with the gents. I remember Yolanda got money from her aunt or something just to be able to have a little celebration for Khai's 1st birthday.

“I almost didn’t even show up. The shame of not just being broke but being a broke Kwesta almost got the better of me,” he said.

Fast forward to 2020, the star admitted that his situation has definitely changed for the better but as he waits patiently for his “puntsununu”, he still feels like his “world is a mess”.

“This year we are expecting our second child and guess what? My world is a mess. The future is under threat and I'm the happiest man alive, all at the same time. It’s not 2012 though. I will not place the burden of being motivated on Yo, Khai or Putsununu.”

Just check out how beautiful Kwesta and Yolanda look in this Queen & Slim themed photo shoot done by Austin Malema!