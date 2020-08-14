TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee questions Mampintsha outrage: 'How long must we remove him for?'

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
14 August 2020 - 11:00
Prince Kaybee and Mampintsha made a song together.
Prince Kaybee and Mampintsha made a song together.
Image: Instagram/Mampintsha x Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Just hours after apologising for featuring Mampintsha on a song, Prince Kaybee has questioned for how long the musician should stay cancelled.

Mampintsha faced the wrath of Mzansi last year after his partner Babes Wodumo opened an assault case against him. The matter was later referred to Families SA for mediation and has since been resolved.

When Prince Kaybee recently teased a collab with the muso, he was dragged for featuring the star at a time when women were being celebrated and gender-based violence (GBV) was under the spotlight.

He apologised for being insensitive and offending some of his followers with the collaboration, but later responded to calls for him to remove Mampintsha from the song by asking for how long the muso should remain in exile.

He claimed Mampintsha was willing to use his talents to help others.

“Sorry my Queen, I just wanna know how long should we keep removing him because he is willing to use his talent to focus on rehabilitating those he has caused harm [to] and fund organisations through his talent. Not forgetting self-rehabilitation” Kaybee said.

He added that he was not looking for a fight, but just asking a simple question.

When told it may be triggering to those who see "abusive men carry on with no consequences, just carry on with life in whatever way", Kaybee said the request to remove Mampintsha was a "harsh one".

"But that's not what you said sister, you said remove him. Very harsh approach after what the man is willing to do to better himself and encourage other men not to do the same mistakes. I’d like for you to intentionally apply a different approach in understanding forgiveness."

Mampintsha also addressed the outrage over the collaboration and pledged to donate 50% of proceeds from the song to organisations that help fight GBV.

Mampintsha made headlines last year when a video clip of him slapping Babes several times went viral.

Babes and Mampintsha laid charges of assault against each other. Mampintsha was arrested and released on R2,000 bail.

The Big Nuz star admitted to hitting Babes but claimed she allegedly assaulted him first.

READ MORE

Prince Kaybee apologises for working with Mampintsha amid outcry

"While this action will not reverse the pain and damage caused by gender-based violence, I’ve decided to donate 50% of the proceeds of my ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Prince Kaybee says making 'great music' has nothing to do with cash

'I just want artists to rely primarily on the song more than on a big budget.'
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

'Corruption is never a victimless crime': Prince Kaybee

The musician says corruption is at the heart of South Africa's problems.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Don't provoke me': Jub Jub issues stern warning to TK Nciza for claiming his ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'God wiped away my tears & gave me joy in abundance' - Simz Ngema announces ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntando Duma hits back at trolls who says she’s paid to be an EFF member TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa opens 'fraud case' against ex-bae TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Bob Mabena dancing in video shared by Kuli Roberts - 'I love you still' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X