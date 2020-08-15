TshisaLIVE

From piñata cakes to Formula One decor - inside Anele's birthday party for 5-year-old Alakhe

15 August 2020 - 11:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Image: Instagram/Anele Mdoda

Radio host Anele recently threw a massive bash for her son Alakhe's fifth birthday, with multi-coloured balloons, race cars and a secret cake.

In a series of Instagram posts, the 947 star showed off Alakhe’s all-things-Formula-1 party.

Alakhe’s idol is Valtteri Bottas and the Finnish driver served as inspiration for the birthday cake.

The showstopper cake was a helmet-shaped piñata, which blended in with the rest of the decor.

“Happy fifth birthday Alakhe-Ilizwe Mdoda. I am so glad you belong to this family that has secrets (spot the cake),” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Bottas !!!!

A post shared by Anele Mdoda (@zintathu) on

Alakhe also shared his big day with his grandfather who turned 65.

Anele had a portrait painted of the two.

“Surely this is my favourite day. My dad turned 65 and Alakhe turns 5. We gifted this to my dad,” she wrote, next to a snap of the portrait.

Anele often shares her memorable moments with Alakhe on social media, and recently shared a comical ‘spaced-out’ interaction they had.

“Alakhe just asked me if I have been to space before and I said no and he asked what am I waiting for?” said the star.

TshisaLIVE
