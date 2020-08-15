TshisaLIVE

IN PICTURES | Final farewell for Bob Mabena

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
15 August 2020 - 17:47
Radio legend Bob Mabena was cremated after a fitting funeral service on Saturday, August 15 in Pretoria.
Image: Alon Skuy

Bob Mabena's loved ones gathered at a crematorium west of Pretoria on Saturday to bid an emotional final farewell to the radio legend.

Bob died on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 51.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions it was an intimate funeral service, which was attended by 50 of Bob's closest family and friends.

It was an emotionally-charged ceremony as those close to the fallen star spoke about the impact he had on their lives.

Those close to Bob Mabena have been left heartbroken by his death.
Image: Alon Skuy

Bob's wife Eucharist struggled to fight back tears as she read out a letter she had written to him.

“My baby love, my super man, love of my life — words aren't even coming to me. The past few days have felt like a long bad dream that keeps playing itself over and over. I've lain awake every night this week, hoping that you'll walk through the door,” she said.

'My pillar, my best friend is no more': Bob Mabena's wife pays teary tribute at funeral service

"The 10th of August is still a vivid nightmare... The day I drove home knowing that I will never see you again."
Bob Mabena's children at his funeral service on Saturday.
Image: Alon Skuy
It was an emotional funeral service.
It was an emotional funeral service.
Image: Alon Skuy
Bob Mabena's wife Eucharist.
Image: Alon Skuy
Emotions ran high at Bob Mabena's funeral service.
Image: Alon Skuy
Due to Covid-19 restrictions only 50 of Bob Mabena's loved ones were allowed at the funeral service.
Image: Alon Skuy

