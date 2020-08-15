Mihlali isn’t bothered by most influential women list 'snub'

Popular YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase has responded to being excluded from a list of most influential women on Twitter, saying she has no time and more pressing matters to worry about than the list.

Mihlali's stans nearly started a riot on Thursday when the list, compiled by Brandwatch, was shared on Twitter.

Bonang topped the list, followed by Boity and Helen Zille. A mix of twelebs, politicians and celebs filled the 25 spots.

But it was Mihlali's exclusion that got tongues wagging and saw her land on the trends list.

As the streets went to war over her exclusion, the star revealed that she was hella upset.

When asked if it was about the list, she responded by saying that she had bigger issues to deal with.