Mihlali isn’t bothered by most influential women list 'snub'
Popular YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase has responded to being excluded from a list of most influential women on Twitter, saying she has no time and more pressing matters to worry about than the list.
Mihlali's stans nearly started a riot on Thursday when the list, compiled by Brandwatch, was shared on Twitter.
Bonang topped the list, followed by Boity and Helen Zille. A mix of twelebs, politicians and celebs filled the 25 spots.
But it was Mihlali's exclusion that got tongues wagging and saw her land on the trends list.
As the streets went to war over her exclusion, the star revealed that she was hella upset.
When asked if it was about the list, she responded by saying that she had bigger issues to deal with.
Azinintsi inxaki zam to be worrying about a list bawo https://t.co/bfIqa36rZk— Mihlali (@mihlalii_n) August 13, 2020
She hinted at the source of her pain, a car accident that had left her traumatised.
“I’m so shaken, andazi noba mandizithini. Car accidents are so traumatising What a sh**ty day,” she wrote.
I’m so shaken, andazi noba mandizithini. Car accidents are so traumatizing 💔— Mihlali (@mihlalii_n) August 13, 2020
What a shitty day.
Just said “I’m gonna UberEats some food, I don’t feel like driving” then I remembered.— Mihlali (@mihlalii_n) August 13, 2020
Ndaqalela phantsi, I’m so tired of crying 💀
Soon the list was long forgotten as fans flooded her TL with messages of support.
The star returned to Twitter on Friday to thank her followers for always being by her side.
Thank you for all the kind messages, I’m feeling a lot better 💞— Mihlali (@mihlalii_n) August 13, 2020