Omuhle Gela shows off cute baby bump: 'You’ve given me the true purpose of life'

During these trying times, a reminder of the beauty of life is necessary. Like when actress Omuhle Gela showed off her baby bump on Instagram.

The former Muvhango star dedicated a heartfelt post to her soon-to-be born child and shared her excitement for the birth of her future “star-kid”.

“To the love of my life, just wanted to let you know that the strength you’ve given me is beyond me. I’ve watched myself transform in to the woman I’ve always prayed to be for my future children,” she wrote.