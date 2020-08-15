Omuhle Gela shows off cute baby bump: 'You’ve given me the true purpose of life'
During these trying times, a reminder of the beauty of life is necessary. Like when actress Omuhle Gela showed off her baby bump on Instagram.
The former Muvhango star dedicated a heartfelt post to her soon-to-be born child and shared her excitement for the birth of her future “star-kid”.
“To the love of my life, just wanted to let you know that the strength you’ve given me is beyond me. I’ve watched myself transform in to the woman I’ve always prayed to be for my future children,” she wrote.
To the love of my life, just wanted to let you know that the strength you’ve given me is beyond me, I’ve watched myself transform into the woman I’ve always prayed to be for my future children. I will forever thank God for TRUSTING me with his precious creation and thinking I am capable and good enough to mother you. This has been the most surreal , out of body experience. I’m in disbelief daily and I wouldn’t trade this experience for a thing in the world, truly the most amazing journey I’ve experienced and I genuinely want to enjoy it privately because it’s been a extremely sentimental transition for me. You’ve made me find my true purpose of living, you’ve completed me, my heart is full and I promise to be your bestie for life. I could go on and on... but, listen....Looks like LOVE HAS FINALLY FOUND ME. 🙏🏾🤰❤️ Love , Mama
Omuhle confirmed her pregnancy earlier this year, after Daily Sun reported that she had a bun in the oven.
She had not posted any snaps of her belly until her recent one and called her pregnancy a “out of body experience”.
“This has been the most surreal, out of body experience. I’m in disbelief daily and I wouldn’t trade this experience for a thing in the world.
“You’ve made me find my true purpose of living. You’ve completed me. My heart is full and I promise to be your bestie for life,” said Omuhle.